Four Children Found In Boston-Run Housing With 6 Drag Queens, ‘Drugs, Sex Toys,’ And Dead Body – Where’s The Mainstream Media Coverage? – The Published Reporter®
Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
CrimeOpinionsSociety

Four Children Found In Boston-Run Housing With 6 Drag Queens, ‘Drugs, Sex Toys,’ And Dead Body – Where’s The Mainstream Media Coverage?

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D. Share with new partner:   Share
106
Boston
Multiple sources told the Herald that “Some of the adults were dressed as women when first responders arrived at the scene,” the article continued. File photo: Wangkun Jia, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BOSTON, MA – “Kids. Drugs. 6 drag queens. Sex toys. A dead body. A story sure to be memory holed,” proclaims Hot Air. Four young children were found living in a Boston Housing Authority-run (BHA) apartment filled with drag queens, “alcohol, drugs, sex toys, and a dead man,” according to an article by Breitbart.  

The four children, reportedly, ranged in age from five to ten years old. 

Watch WCVB Channel 5 Boston News Report on YouTube.  

“Four children living in squalid conditions while being hidden from first responders were found in an apartment filled with “alcohol, drugs, sex toys” and a dead man, according to an incident report and outraged officials,” reported The Boston Herald.  

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

“This is sickening,” said At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty. “I was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor.” 

Multiple sources told the Herald that “Some of the adults were dressed as women when first responders arrived at the scene,” the article continued. 

According to UK Daily Mail:  

  • Fire officials found four children jammed together in a cramped room, surrounded by filth and a stench permeating the air. 
  • The children were reportedly being hid in a back room by men dressed in women’s clothing, who were uncooperative and denied having children inside. 
  • A transgender black woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report. 

Related: 

My questions:  

  • Where is the coverage by the liberal mainstream media mob (aka USA Today, New York Times, Washington Post, The Daily Beast, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Tampa Bay Times, The Hill, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CNBC, and so forth)? 
  • Will the militant LGBTQ cult movement members support these drag queens?
  • Will the cohosts on The View even discuss this horrendous and possibly criminal incident? 
  • Will creepy Joe Biden invite these 6 drag queens to the White House to celebrate Pride Month? 

The People’s Voice asks: “How is this not front-page news? A government subsidized apartment filled with sex toys, drugs, a dead body, possible pedophiles who demand you call them women, AND FOUR children!”

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category such as this one, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Melissa Martin, Ph.D. (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage