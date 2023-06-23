Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Agree to Fight in a Cage Match

Elon Musk issued a challenge to fight in a cage match with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who immediately accepted it. File photo: Kathy Hutchins, Shutter Stock, licensed. Photo credit: Frederic Legrand – COMEO / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Elon Musk is taking the competition between Twitter and Facebook quite seriously this week, as the South African tech tycoon issued a challenge to fight in a cage match with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who immediately accepted it.

In a tweet issued earlier this week, Musk commented on news that Zuckerberg’s company is developing a microblogging social media platform of their own to compete with Twitter by stating, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.”

A user informed the Twitter CEO that Zuckerberg trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) and warned him to “be careful.” Musk however, did not seem intimidated.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” he tweeted.

Zuckerberg Subsequently took a screenshot of the tweet and immediately posted it on Instagram with the reply, “Send Me Location.”

To head off those who took the exchange simply as a joke, Musk proceeded to proclaim his seriousness in taking on the Facebook founder in mortal combat.

“If this is for real, I will do it,” he said after a Twitter user sent him a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s reply.

However, if the match actually does take place, Musk – who suggested holding the fight in a Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) octagon – may have an uphill battle, as the Tesla CEO later admitted to “almost never” going to the gym, with the only exercise he gets being “picking up my kids and throwing them in the air.” However, he jokingly suggested his secret move against Zuckerberg will be “The Walrus.”

“It’s where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk said, who is taller and heavier than the Meta CEO.

Issuing a tweet on the potential fight between the two social media heavy-hitters, UFC fighter Sean Strickland had some harsh words for Zuckerberg and offered to help get Musk into fighting shape for the bout.

Man fuck Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist…. No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but…. Facebook market gets a pass….@elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 22, 2023