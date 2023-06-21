“Stay Woke Florida” Scurries Across Sunshine State To Spew More CRT, DEI, & LGBTQ Radical Rhetoric

A mobile protest dubbed the “Stay Woke Rolling Votercade,” will visit 15 Florida cities, according to a news release from Adora Obi Nweze, president of the NAACP Florida State Conference of Branches. File photo: Phil Pasquini, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – “Stay Woke Florida” (aka “Stay Clueless, Ignorant, Defeated Florida”) has the mind-eating virus that destroys patriotism, common sense, and sanity. It also gobbles critical thinking skills, rationality, and responsibility. The bamboozled brain turns into propaganda pudding.

The Florida NAACP, the Transformative Justice Coalition and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition are driving the rainbow cancel culture bus across the Sunshine State.

Cities include:

Jacksonville

Tallahassee

Gainesville

Ocala

Leesburg

Orlando

Tampa Sarasota

Ft. Myers

Miami

Ft. Lauderdale

West Palm Beach

Cocoa Beach

Daytona Beach

St. Augustine

As reported in The Daytona Beach News Journal banned books will be given away.

So, are the woke and wacky sharing gay porn books with minors across the state or CRT-focused history books?

The Stay Woke Florida website is a platter of vitriol against the enacted legislation that defends and protects children and minors from dangerous hormone drugs and mutilation surgeries; sexualization by drag queens in public places; racism victimhood in education; and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs that actually promote inequality, unfairness, and injustice.

Apparently, the group dislikes the facts, research, and truth offered by Chris Rufo.

The Florida Standard writes: “The website goes on to denounce the governor’s appointing of six new board members tasked with reviving New College of Florida. The activists assert that journalist and board member Chris Rufo is an “openly radical Republican” who shares “harmful conservative views.”

However, it’s too late in the political, economic, educational, social, and cultural arenas. The people have spoken.

According to new data from the Florida Division of Elections, Florida Republicans now outnumber state Democrats by nearly 500,000 registered voters reports Florida’s Voice.

“Florida is where woke goes to die.” –Gov. Ron DeSantis