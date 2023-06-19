House Intel Chair Mike Turner Has “Grave Concern” Over Top Secret Docs Trump, Biden Had at Their Homes

While being interviewed by Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Chairman Mike Turner said that both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees had been given the opportunity to review the documents that had been recovered from both Trump and Biden’s homes, a situation that has resulted in criminal investigations of both men and an indictment for Trump.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) noted that he has “grave concern” after seeing first-hand the top-secret documents that had been previously stored in an unsecured manner at the residences of both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

While being interviewed by Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Turner said that both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees had been given the opportunity to review the documents that had been recovered from both Trump and Biden’s homes, a situation that has resulted in criminal investigations of both men and an indictment for Trump.

“I can tell you that, from having looked at both of those documents, I have grave concern about both of those type of documents being out in an unsecured place,” he said. “Both of them included details of national security issues that should not have been outside of a controlled environment.”

Despite having expressed support for Trump previously, Turner said that the House Intelligence Committee would be closely looking into the actions of both presidents in a bipartisan manner to ensure that this situation does not occur again by overhauling laws governing the handling of classified materials by government officials.

“Now, with respect to [the federal indictment against Trump], it’s going to go forward,” he said. “And I’m certainly not going to defend the behavior that is listed in that complaint. But they’re going to have to prove it. And it’s a legal process that’s going to have to go forward.”

Trump has become the first president in history to be indicted on federal criminal charges, as the Department of Justice (DOJ) has moved ahead on prosecuting him for alleged crimes stemming from his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House in early 2021.

Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was discovered to have kept dozens of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida; the estate was raided last year by FBI agents who seized the records.

Likewise, in January news broke that classified documents were discovered in an office that Biden had used when he served as an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington while he was serving as Vice President of the Obama Administration. Later, FBI agents found yet more classified documents at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware home.