God’s People Stand Up Against Perversion of Men Masquerading As Nuns & LA Dodgers Celebrating Them

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts scores a run against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. August 1, 2022 – San Francisco. File photo: Conor P. Fitzgerald, Shutter Stock, licensed.

LOS ANGELES, CA – God’s people have had enough of the transgender cultists desecrating the spiritual and religious values of Christianity. Decent citizens are speaking out against the deviant biological males dressed as female nuns blaspheming the cross of Jesus Christ.

The saga of the woke virus that is permeating the USA continues with a baseball team and aberrant drag queens.

The local chapter of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI) were reinvited to annual Pride Night and presented with the Dodger’s Community Hero Award.

“Thousands of demonstrators descended upon Dodgers Stadium Friday evening to protest the team’s Pride Night ceremony honoring a controversial group of queer and trans nuns,” reported the New York Post.

Critics have blasted the group as a “blatantly perverted, sexual, and disgusting anti-Catholic hate group,” the article continued.

And I agree. What kind of message is being sent to children that love American baseball and admire the talented players of the Los Angeles Dodgers?

“We’re hoping that the Dodgers will see the amount of Catholics and Christians showing up here today peacefully,” protestor Anthony Rodriguez told KTLA outside of the stadium. “We’re showing that we’re not budging. We’ve drawn a line in the sand and we’re putting our faith first.”

According to Breitbart, a crowd of reportedly more than 1,000 protesters gathered outside the stadium hours before the game started to protest the team’s decision to honor the anti-Catholic group. The crowd could be heard praying, “Jesus, I trust in you,” according to a video uploaded to Twitter by Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez.

At one point, a Jewish rabbi took the stage to stand in solitary with the Catholic protesters. “If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that,” the rabbi said.

A peaceful protest with prayer – that’s the way to do it.

“Dodgers MELTDOWN After Hosting Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence at MLB PRIDE NIGHT! SWEPT BY GIANTS! Including a 15 0 loss on Saturday Night as the worst loss in 125 years,” proclaimed Black & White Sports on YouTube.

Who are the debauched bio males that dress like nuns?

The drag queens, with use names like Sister T’aint A Virgin, Sister Porn Again and Sister Holly Lewya, began their organization on Easter Sunday in San Francisco in 1979, according to their website. The group puts on a “Hunky Jesus” competition and a drag Easter Egg hunt every year in San Francisco.

My questions: Why do these men feel the need to discriminate against Catholic Christians in order to raise funds for charity? Why lampoon God and people of faith?

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s video showed footage of a dancer using a crucifix with an individual depicting Jesus Christ attached to it as a stripper pole.

My questions: So, why did the Dodgers celebrate a troupe of depraved men that mock Jesus? Who is really running the show behind the baseball curtain?

Follow the woke power trail and take a deeper dive into the trans cult agenda for destroying America. Walk down the pathway that leads to the Deep State cabal invading the White House, the judicial system, and state governments.

Who owns the LA Dodgers?

Formerly, Frank McCourt owned the Dodgers baseball team, but he agreed to a sale in 2012 to Guggenheim Baseball Management. The Guggenheim group was headed by principle owner Mark Walter and included team president and CEO Stan Kasten, and part-owners Todd Boehly, Peter Guber, Magic Johnson and Bobby Patton. Their ownership group grew to include Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss in 2018 as minority stakeholders, and in 2019 Alan Smolinisky and Robert L. Plummer joined as part owners.

My questions: Did all the owners agree to invite an anti-Christian group to be honored in front of fans – including children? Do they agree with the SPI’s blasphemy of religion?

There is nothing humorous about sexualizing the cross and the death of Jesus on the cross. It’s beyond sick. There is nothing honorable about the Dodgers giving an award to a clique of malevolent clowns in caked on makeup.

As I’ve written previously, 2023 is the year for sane and sensible citizens to stand up and speak out against the militant LGBTQ and trans cult funded by powerful predators in high places.