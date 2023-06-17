Wanted Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested While Carrying Fentanyl & Cocaine in Daytona Beach – The Published Reporter®
Wanted Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested While Carrying Fentanyl & Cocaine in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A suspect in the August 2022 attempted robbery of a Daytona Beach gaming establishment was arrested Thursday evening and earned some new charges in addition to his warrants.

According to authorities, 42 year-old Reginold Green was taken into custody in Daytona Beach by sheriff’s deputies and detectives with the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Eastside Crime Suppression Team and members of the Daytona Beach Police Department.

On August 22, 2022, Green felt shortchanged on his winnings at 1382 N. Nova Road and returned to the business waving a gun. He also knocked a patron to the ground. A security guard challenged Green and fired one round in his direction. No one was injured in the incident.

After he was taken into custody, Green became upset and began kicking the back door of a patrol vehicle, causing significant damage and leaving it unable to fully close.

In his car, detectives found plastic bags of fentanyl and cocaine.

Green was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on his charges of attempted robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal mischief, with a total bond of $278,500.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

