Wanted Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested While Carrying Fentanyl & Cocaine in Daytona Beach

According to authorities, 42 year-old Reginold Green was taken into custody in Daytona Beach by sheriff’s deputies and detectives with the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Eastside Crime Suppression Team and members of the Daytona Beach Police Department.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A suspect in the August 2022 attempted robbery of a Daytona Beach gaming establishment was arrested Thursday evening and earned some new charges in addition to his warrants.

According to authorities, 42 year-old Reginold Green was taken into custody in Daytona Beach by sheriff’s deputies and detectives with the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Eastside Crime Suppression Team and members of the Daytona Beach Police Department.

On August 22, 2022, Green felt shortchanged on his winnings at 1382 N. Nova Road and returned to the business waving a gun. He also knocked a patron to the ground. A security guard challenged Green and fired one round in his direction. No one was injured in the incident.

After he was taken into custody, Green became upset and began kicking the back door of a patrol vehicle, causing significant damage and leaving it unable to fully close.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In his car, detectives found plastic bags of fentanyl and cocaine.

Green was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on his charges of attempted robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal mischief, with a total bond of $278,500.