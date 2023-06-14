The Growth Of Our Woke Government Needs To Be Halted

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to President Reagan the worst thing you can hear is, “I am here from the government, and I am here to help.” They give with one hand and take more freedoms with the other. File photo: Thomas Hengge, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Our forefathers understood that as our colonies government grew it caused the people’s freedom to shrink. America was a wide-open territory. When adventurers reached its shores there were no government officials to assist them. They were on their own, except for occasional Indian tribes that harassed them, the settlers were able to develop their own homesteads with no government regulations.

There were no permits needed or zoning restrictions, only the settlers hardworking hands. They were free to create their own future based on their vision and hard work. After the initial immigrants the rest came from all over the world to live in urban centers or moved to more sparsely settled areas. In either case government did not hand out assistance. Government assistance always comes with strings attached, with restrictions and additional taxes. According to President Reagan the worst thing you can hear is, “I am here from the government, and I am here to help.” They give with one hand and take more freedoms with the other.

Government help or handouts can only come from taking citizens’ money out of their pocket through taxation and then rationalizing ways to increase them. Most often, the payer of the taxes does not receive anything additional in services or benefits when being robbed of their money. However, the number of government workers’ salaries and benefit packages are increased.

Many government positions are created to solve a specific problem. When the problem is solved, the position is rarely eliminated. There is no incentive to eliminate any project that was created for the government officials will lose their justification for promotion, salary increases, and power. Government bureaucracies grow, not diminish. There is no incentive for government to cut back.

In a capitalist economy when the sales of a product drop, an employee can be reassigned in the business or fired. Their responsibilities might be increased to raise the profit margin and keep the person’s position. There is no profit necessary in government work only an increased bureaucracy which increases the top echelon’s power base and political influence.

Government does provide roads, law and order through policing, justice through the courts, and health through the government organizations like the CDC. These government agencies are financed by our taxes that are constantly being raised. The services that our government is providing are stunningly inferior to the private sector as we witnessed during the Covid-19 fiasco.

To insure their property and assets during the BLM riots private businesses had to hire private police. State and federal police were restricted from arresting citizens for obvious destructive, criminal acts to because government officials were more concerned with being work than preserving order and justice. When a few arrests were made, courts often refused to incarcerate them even with blatant acts of destruction and violence. This underscores that government agencies instead of protecting the rights and interests of law-abiding citizens can be employed for political reasons. Too many high-level politicians want to curry favor with corporate heads to push their political agendas.

Government schools are a case in point. Even though we spend much more per capita on education, U.S. schools score much lower as compared to other nations. This demonstrates that our government education system is no longer working for our families. Government schools are not focusing on basic academic skills or traditional values. Our students are not learning about our freedoms, rights, and prosperity. Instead, they are being indoctrinated that: whites are racist, God is impotent, transgenderism is possible although the DNA remains the same, violence is acceptable if you are a victim of racial injustice, and US capitalism is only exploitation of citizens. Explicit, graphic, perverted sex acts are being shown to young students. Unbelievably, teachers say that they, not parents, have more rights and power to dictate to students how to think and behave. This is a direct attempt to indoctrinate Marxist, woke concepts into the minds of naïve American students.

Teachers are being backed by teacher unions not to inform a child’s parents that a minor is going through an irreversible transexual process without a parent’s knowledge or approval. This amplifies that teacher rights supersede those of the parents. This is in-your-face, brazen, woke agenda of lowering parents’ rights and elevating the power of the government schools.

Even our homes are in government’s cross hairs. Gas stoves, certain flags, and electric cars are going to be dictated to us by the feds. American citizen’s personal choices are being taken from us one-by-one.

U.S. citizens have a responsibility to voice their rights to maintain a limited federal government with checks and balances. British King George III made dictatorial laws that were rejected by our founding fathers. Our ancestors established a republic with a Bill of Rights and not what was being offered by King George III. We cannot accept going backwards.