Nigerian Sextortion Scam Drives 17-Year-Old Michigan High Schooler to Commit Suicide

Unbeknownst to 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, the account he was communicating with had been hacked and sold to a Nigerian man who used the profile to trick young men into sending him nude photos of themselves that he would then use to blackmail them, reports say. Photo courtesy the DeMay family / New York Post.

MARQUETTE, MI – The horrific suicide of a 17-year-old Michigan high schooler, who was driven to suicide as a result of a bizarre sextortion scam perpetrated by a Nigerian man, has left his family mourning, looking for answers, and spreading words of warning.

Marquette Senior High School student Jordan DeMay killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 25, 2022, after receiving a message from a purportedly female Instagram user with the screenname of “dani.robertts.”

Unbeknownst to DeMay, the account had been hacked and sold to a Nigerian man named Samuel Ogoshi, 22, who used the profile to trick young men into sending him nude photos of themselves that he would then use to blackmail them, reports say.

After receiving explicit photos from DeMay, Ogoshi then demanded money from him, threatening to release the photographs to the public if he refused to comply.

“I can send this nudes to everyone and also send your nudes until it goes viral,” Ogoshi is alleged to have said to the victim. “Just pay me right now and I won’t expose you.”

Ogoshi Insisted on $1,000, but reportedly DeMay only sent $300; the blackmailer then threatened to send the photographs to his family and friends if he did not send him the remainder of the balance.

Shortly thereafter, DeMay – apparently driven to desperation – told his tormentor that he was going to kill himself; Ogoshi’s response was cold and brutal.

“Good. Do that fast. Or I’ll make you do it. I swear to God,” the scammer said.

Ogoshi – along with two other Nigerian men, Samson Ogoshi, 20, and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19 – was later tracked down and arrested in their native country and charged with running sexual extortion schemes on over 100 American teens and adults. All three are currently awaiting extradition to the United States.

Despite the fact that the man who drove his son to suicide would be receiving justice, DeMay’s father, John DeMay, said that it would provide little comfort.

“My son was smart. He was a good student. He was a great athlete,” John DeMay said. “Someone came to his bedroom at 3 in the morning and murdered him through Instagram when we were all sleeping at night, and we had zero chance to stop it.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said that the agency has seen a large spike in the number of sextortion cases happening on social media, with perpetrators running similar rackets where they entice people to send explicit images of themselves, subsequently holding them for ransom by threatening to release them to the public.

The FBI said that victims of such crimes should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.