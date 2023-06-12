CrimeLocalSociety

Manhunt On For 19 Year Old Wanted For First-Degree Murder In Connection With Fatal Shooting Homestead

64
Monico Galban
According to investigators, Monico Galban, 19, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the homicide that occurred on Monday, May 29, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., in the area of 528 NW 3 Avenue, Homestead, Florida.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, is investigating a fatal shooting of an adult male that occurred in front of his one-year-old child on May 29, at approximately 12:15 p.m. in the afternoon that Monday.

According to investigators, uniformed officers from the Homestead Police Department were dispatched to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 528 NW 3 Avenue. While enroute to the scene, they had received information an adult male had been shot. Upon their arrival, they discovered an adult male lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and airlifted him to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries days later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the front yard with his mother and one-year-old toddler, when the subject approached on foot, produced a firearm and shot him. The subject then fled from the area. During the course of the investigation, detectives have identified the shooter as Monico Galban. They are seeking the assistance of the community with any information regarding his whereabouts.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Monico Galban and/or has information on the homicide is requested to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective L. Garcia at (305) 471-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, then contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at https://www.crimestoppers305.com

