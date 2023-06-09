Former President Donald Trump Indicted in Connection with Classified Docs, Arraignment Set for Tuesday

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Donald Trump rally at the Midland Theater in Kansas City Missouri. Presidential candidate Donald Trump addressed a crowd of 3200 supporters. File photo: Mark Reinstein, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Former president Donald Trump has become the first United States Commander-in-Chief in history to be indicted on federal criminal charges, as the Department of Justice (DOJ) has reportedly moved ahead on prosecuting him for alleged crimes stemming from his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House in early 2021.

Trump announced on Thursday evening on his Truth Social platform that the DOJ contacted his lawyers and informed them that he had been indicted and is set for arraignment on the charges this upcoming Tuesday.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump posted. “I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States.”

Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was discovered to have kept dozens of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida; the estate was raided last year by FBI agents who seized the records.

Trump has maintained his innocence of the accusations against him and has called the case a “hoax.”

The entirety of the seven charges against the former president will be unsealed on Tuesday, which according to Trump lawyer James Trusty are reportedly slated to include making false statements, conspiracy to obstruct, and willfully retaining documents in violation of the Espionage Act.

This case represents the second time Trump has been indicted; earlier in 2022, he was indicted in New York for allegedly falsifying business records. He also faces two other criminal probes, one relating to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021, and an inquiry in Georgia investigating allegations that he attempted to interfere with the 2020 presidential election results in that state.