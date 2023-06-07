Woman Charged With Manslaughter In Connection to Marion County Fatal Shooting Claimed to be Self Defence

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





MARION COUNTY, FL – On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Ryan Stith arrested 58 year-old Susan Louise Lorincz for the killing of 35-year-old mother Ajike Owens.

According to authorities, on June 2, at approximately 9:00 p.m., MCSO deputies were responding to a trespassing call in the 1600 block of SW 107th Lane in Ocala when another call was received about a shooting at the same location. When deputies arrived, they located Owens in front of Lorincz’s apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies rendered aid to Owens until Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded and transported her to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit responded to begin their investigation. That night, and during the days that followed, interviews were conducted with the witnesses to the shooting, including Owen’s children, who were interviewed yesterday by forensic interviewers from Kimberly’s Center who specialize in interviewing children. Lorincz was also interviewed by detectives. In addition to these interviews, detectives also gathered and reviewed forensic evidence, digital evidence, and surveillance footage obtained from various sources. Detectives also reviewed details of prior incidents and calls for service involving Lorincz and Owens.

The evidence gathered during the investigation established that over a period of time Lorincz had become angry at Owens’ children who were playing in a field close to her home. On June 2, Lorincz engaged in an argument with the children and was overhead yelling at them by a neighbor. During this argument, Lorincz threw a roller skate at Owens’ 10-year-old son, striking the child in the toe. After this, when the child and his 12-year-old brother went to speak to Lorincz, she opened her door and swung at them with an umbrella. The children then went and told their mother, Owens, about what had happened. Owens approached Lorincz’s home, knocked on the door multiple times, and demanded that Lorincz come outside. Lorincz then fired one shot through the door, striking Owens in her upper chest. At the time she was shot, Owens’ 10-year-old son was standing beside her.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



When interviewed, Lorincz claimed that she acted in self-defense and that Owens had been trying to break down her door prior to her discharging her firearm. Lorincz also claimed that Owens had come after her in the past and had previously attacked her. Through their investigation – including obtaining the statements of eyewitnesses who only came forward as late as yesterday – detectives were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law.

Lorincz was arrested for Manslaughter with a Firearm, a first-degree felony punishable by 30 years imprisonment, as well as culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault.

I want to thank my detectives for working tirelessly to fully investigate this case. I also want to thank Ms. Owens’ family for their patience as we conducted the diligent investigation that we were bound by law to conduct. Ms. Lorincz’s fate is now in the hands of the judicial system which I trust will deliver justice in due course. As I go to bed tonight, I will be saying a prayer for Ms. Owens’ children and the rest of her family. I’d ask all of you to do the same.” – Sheriff Billy Woods