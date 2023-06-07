DeSantis Flies More Illegal Migrants to Dem Cities, This Time to California’s Capital; Division of Emergency Management Confirms

While DeSantis himself has not commented publicly on the matter, the Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed on Tuesday that the state was behind the flights to Sacramento and denied the allegations of kidnapping, claiming that the migrants had agreed to go to “through verbal and written consent.” File photo: Bradley GT, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Flying illegal migrants out-of-state and depositing them on the doorsteps of his political rivals could become a regular thing for Ron DeSantis, as this week it has been confirmed that the plane containing over a dozen migrants that touched down in Sacramento, California on Monday was indeed sent by the Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful.

The move drew the ire of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who issued insults at DeSantis and suggested that criminal charges could be brought over the incident.

“You small, pathetic man. This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” Newson tweeted, including a link to California criminal code statute on kidnapping, highlighting a section on bringing individuals into the state against their will.

DeSantis had previously flown 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts in December 2022, where former President Barack Obama owns a home.

Monday’s flight to California’s capital on Monday was the second batch of migrants shipped to the city by DeSantis, with an initial group touching down on the previous Friday in the very same chartered plane.

Other Republican state Governors have gotten in on the act of transporting migrants to Democratic strongholds in order to protest the Biden Administration’s border policies, with Texas’ Greg Abbott twice shipping busloads of migrants to the Washington D.C. home of the Biden Administration’s “border czar,” Vice President Kamala Harris.