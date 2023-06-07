BusinessLocalSecurity

DeSantis Flies More Illegal Migrants to Dem Cities, This Time to California’s Capital; Division of Emergency Management Confirms

By Christopher Boyle Share with new partner:   Share
83
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

File photo: Bradley GT, Shutter Stock, licensed.
While DeSantis himself has not commented publicly on the matter, the Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed on Tuesday that the state was behind the flights to Sacramento and denied the allegations of kidnapping, claiming that the migrants had agreed to go to “through verbal and written consent.” File photo: Bradley GT, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Flying illegal migrants out-of-state and depositing them on the doorsteps of his political rivals could become a regular thing for Ron DeSantis, as this week it has been confirmed that the plane containing over a dozen migrants that touched down in Sacramento, California on Monday was indeed sent by the Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful. 

The move drew the ire of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who issued insults at DeSantis and suggested that criminal charges could be brought over the incident. 

“You small, pathetic man. This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” Newson tweeted, including a link to California criminal code statute on kidnapping, highlighting a section on bringing individuals into the state against their will. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

DeSantis had previously flown 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts in December 2022, where former President Barack Obama owns a home. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Monday’s flight to California’s capital on Monday was the second batch of migrants shipped to the city by DeSantis, with an initial group touching down on the previous Friday in the very same chartered plane. 

While DeSantis himself has not commented publicly on the matter, the Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed on Tuesday that the state was behind the flights to Sacramento and denied the allegations of kidnapping, claiming that the migrants had agreed to go to “through verbal and written consent.” 

Other Republican state Governors have gotten in on the act of transporting migrants to Democratic strongholds in order to protest the Biden Administration’s border policies, with Texas’ Greg Abbott twice shipping busloads of migrants to the Washington D.C. home of the Biden Administration’s “border czar,” Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Get great news content like this for your business website. Search engines love sites with frequently updated quality content and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Content Updates for your site.
Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage