Whistleblower: U.S. Military Has Top Secret UFO Retrieval Program; Working To Reverse-Engineer Technology For Defense Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL – A retired officer of the Air Force is claiming that the United States military has a secret UFO retrieval program that has been clandestinely seeking out and absconding with spacecraft of “non-human origin” for numerous decades.

David Charles Grusch served in the Air Force for 36 years and saw combat in Afghanistan; he also was the representative to Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force for the National Reconnaissance Office, and served in that role from 2019-2021. In addition, he was the co-lead of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) analysis at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency from 2021 to 2022.

Grusch said that he has filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG), saying that classified information exists that proves that the U.S. government has been retrieving vehicles – ranging from small fragments to fully intact ships – of “unknown” origin for decades, up until the present day.

Grusch said that analysis of the recovered fragments and ships revealed that they were not manufactured by human beings, according to information he submitted to Congress and the ICIG.

“The vehicles were of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” he said. “We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities. The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

Grusch claims that he had been confided in and provided classified information by numerous senior and former intelligence officers that proved that they were part of the secret UFO retrieval program. That information has been transcribed into hundreds of pages of documents for Congress to review, which – among other things – alleges that the United States has been competing with other countries across the world to retrieve UFOs to reverse-engineer the technology and incorporate it into their respective defense capabilities.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said. “Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true. The data points, quite empirically, that we’re not alone.”