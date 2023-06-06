Disney Employee Among 8 Arrested in Massive Kiddie Porn Sting “Operation May’s Monsters” In Polk County Florida

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

POLK COUNTY, FL – According to the Polk County, Florida Sheriff’s Office, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with a massive anti-child pornography sting operation, and authorities are reaching out to the community to find children who may have been sexually victimized by the suspects.

Among those arrested include a Disney employee, a photographer and retail employees.

The eight male suspects face a combined total of 1,280 felony charges between them, Sheriff Grady Judd said, and they were caught during the PCSO Computer Crimes Unit’s “Operation May’s Monsters,” which “focused on identifying those who possessed and distributed child pornography.”

“These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen…images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and raped,” Sheriff Judd said. “Each time one of these monsters upload and share child pornography, they are feeding a child exploitation pipeline and they are victimizing children over and over again.”

Sheriff Judd said that the sting operation began after a concerned citizen reported the photography business of Stephen Young, 58, who operated “Enchanting Boudoir,” a business where he would take photos of “people in their underwear.” The citizen alleged that Young had bragged that he had taken photos of children as young as 13, some of whom he claimed were totally nude at the time.

Another man that was arrested was William Cuevas, 43, whose wife was reportedly “horrified” when she found out what he was charged with.

Disney employee Paul Viel, 40 – who worked at Cosmic Ray’s restaurant at Disney World – allegedly had 540 counts of child pornography that ranged from newborns to 8-year-olds; Judd noted that Viel’s wife had questioned whether she had married “a monster” when she found out about his arrest.

The others arrested include Best Buy employees Ried Donaldson, 24, and Shayne Osborne, 33, the latter of whom claimed that he had downloaded child porn by “mistake” while he was looking for bestiality; Ryan Thomas, 39; David Sparks, 66, whose wife is a retired child protective services worker; and Publix employee Jay Homuth, 52.

“These are all fifthly individuals,” Sheriff Judd said. “We’re going to do our very best to send them to prison for a very long time.”