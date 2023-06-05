“Victory For Freedom of Speech” After School District Agrees To Pay $125,000 Over “Misgendering” of Trans Student

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Orange Southwest Unified School District high school student Blake Allen, 15, and her father, Travis Allen filed the lawsuit in October 2022 claiming that the school retaliated against them for complaining about a transgender student being in the girls’ locker room. Fox News interview. October 2022.

RANDOLPH, VT – A girl attending a high school in Vermont who had been suspended for “misgendering” a transgender student in her locker room – and her father, a coach who had been fired for defending her – have successfully sued the school district in court.

Orange Southwest Unified School District high school student Blake Allen, 15, and her father, Travis Allen – who were represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom in their lawsuit, filed in October 2022 – claimed that the school retaliated against them for complaining about a transgender student being in the girls’ locker room.

Blake, then 14, was suspended from Randolph Union High School and her father Travis Allen – a Randolph Union Middle School soccer coach – was suspended without pay from his job and eventually fired as the girls’ soccer coach for calling the biologically male student, who identifies as a transgender girl, “a male.”

The father and daughter accused the school district of not only infringing on their First Amendment rights to free speech, but also of allowing the transgender student in question of getting away with issuing alleged death threats, reportedly saying that “I’m going to f**king kill Blake Allen” after the locker room incident.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



As part of a settlement in the case, the school district has agreed to pay $125,000 to Blake and Travis Allen and the attorneys representing them; in addition, Travis’ Job as soccer coach will be immediately reinstated and any disciplinary records relating to the two must be permanently deleted.

Senior Counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, Phil Sechler, noted that the settlement represented a “victory for freedom of speech.”

“We are grateful that the school recognized it was wrong to suspend Blake from school and Travis from his coaching position simply for exercising their freedom of speech,” Sechler said. “No one should lose their job or get suspended from school for voicing their opinion or calling a male a male and we are glad to see this case resolved favorably, not only for Blake and Travis, but for all students and coaches to be able to speak freely and without fear of retaliation.”

The case attracted significant national attention; upon announcement of the settlement, Twitter CEO Elon Musk commented that the treatment of the Allens by the school district was “incredibly unjust.”

Incredibly unjust — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023