New Mexico Sonic Customer Finds Gram of Cocaine in Hot Dog; Employee Arrested; Would You Like Some ‘Coke’ With That?

A worker at a Sonic in Española is under arrest after a customer discovered a gram of cocaine on a hot dog she purchased only after she had begun to eat it, police say. File photo: Tada Images, Shutter Stock, licensed.

ESPAÑOLA, NM – A Sonic customer in New Mexico may think twice about answering the next time an employee of the fast-food establishment asks her if she wants a “Coke” with her order.

A worker at the Sonic located in Española is under arrest after customer Celine Gonzales discovered a bag containing a gram of cocaine on a hot dog that she had purchased only after she had begun to eat it, police say. Responding officers tested the white powdery substance contained within the bag and confirmed that it was indeed cocaine.

The employee, David Salazar, 54, was placed under arrest by officers on one felony count of cocaine possession. Police officers say they viewed surveillance video taken inside the restaurant, which depicted the suspect after making Gonzales’ order “frantically searching for something he had lost.”

Salazar reportedly admitted to police that he had purchased the cocaine in the parking lot of the Sonic restaurant prior to his shift.

