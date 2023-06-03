CrimeLocalSociety

FDLE Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting at Home Depot in Ocala; One Subject Dead, No Officers Harmed

Ocala Police Department
A concerned mother called about her son making suicidal threats and that he was at the Home Depot, on S.R 200, in Ocala, Florida. The mother gave a physical and vehicle description. Image: Ocala Police Department

OCALA, FL – This morning at 8:53 a.m., a concerned mother called about her son making suicidal threats and that he was at the Home Depot, on S.R 200, in Ocala, Florida. The mother gave a physical and vehicle description.

Officers arrived, approached the vehicle on foot, and made contact with the subject. Officers spoke with the man and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but ultimately the subject presented a handgun and fired. Officers returned fire and fatally struck the man. No officers were injured.

This officer-involved shooting incident is now under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. More details will be given when available to release.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

