FDLE Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting at Home Depot in Ocala; One Subject Dead, No Officers Harmed

OCALA, FL – This morning at 8:53 a.m., a concerned mother called about her son making suicidal threats and that he was at the Home Depot, on S.R 200, in Ocala, Florida. The mother gave a physical and vehicle description.

Officers arrived, approached the vehicle on foot, and made contact with the subject. Officers spoke with the man and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but ultimately the subject presented a handgun and fired. Officers returned fire and fatally struck the man. No officers were injured.

This officer-involved shooting incident is now under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. More details will be given when available to release.