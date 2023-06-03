FDLE Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting at Home Depot in Ocala; One Subject Dead, No Officers Harmed

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
OCALA, FL – This morning at 8:53 a.m., a concerned mother called about her son making suicidal threats and that he was at the Home Depot, on S.R 200, in Ocala, Florida. The mother gave a physical and vehicle description.
Officers arrived, approached the vehicle on foot, and made contact with the subject. Officers spoke with the man and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but ultimately the subject presented a handgun and fired. Officers returned fire and fatally struck the man. No officers were injured.
This officer-involved shooting incident is now under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. More details will be given when available to release.
Get great news content like this for your business website. Search engines love sites with frequently updated quality content and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Content Updates for your site.