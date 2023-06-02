CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Woman Accused of Mutilating Lover Argues Sex Assault Charges Unfair Because Dead Victim Had His Penis Cut Off

By Christopher Boyle
42
Schabusiness Taylor
Officials say Taylor Schabusiness, 24, told police she and the victim had been smoking meth before going to his mother’s house. At that point they engaged in bizarre sexual activity involving chains and dog collars, during which she went “crazy” and began to choke the man.

GREEN BAY, WI –  A 24-year-old Wisconsin woman charged with murdering a man during a 2022 sexual encounter, mutilating and decapitating him, and then having sex with the body – all while high on methamphetamine – is now demanding that sexual assault charges should be dropped from the litany of accusations against her, arguing “the victim not a person after death.” 

During a brief hearing on Thursday, lawyers for Taylor Schabusiness, 25, are also questioning how the victim – Shad Thyrion, 25 – could have been sexually assaulted since he had his penis cut off; in addition, they also claim that he was unable to consent to a sexual encounter with the defendant, since he was already dead at the time. 

“The defense argues that S.T was not a person at the time of the alleged incident as S.T. was deceased and therefore, Wis. Stats, 940.225 does not apply,” unsealed court documents say. “The defense asserts that once the person is deceased, then they no longer are a person as defined under the jury instructions and statute – Wis. Stats. 940.225.” 

“The State alleges sexual intercourse, yet the alleged victim’s appendage (penis) was apparently found separate from the decedent’s body,” the documents continue. “The decedent was not able to consent as specified in Wis. Stats. 940.225(3)(a).” 

Prosecutors say Schabusiness dismembered her unlucky lover during a bizarre, meth-fueled sexual tryst, hiding his body parts – including his head, penis, legs, and others – throughout his mother’s property; Thyrion’s mother reportedly had discovered her son’s decapitated head in a bucket. 

After the suspect was tracked down by police, a search of Schabusiness’ van revealed a crockpot filled with human remains, including legs; a search of the victim’s mother’s property turned up a plethora of grisly finds, including the upper part of a torso in a storage tote, a penis in a bucket, blood, “body fluids,” and bloody knives. 

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. 

The suspect also recently made headlines in February when she became unhinged during a courtroom hearing and attacked her now-former attorney before being restrained by a bailiff; Schabusiness is now represented by a different defender. 

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
