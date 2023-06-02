Sticks and Stones May Break My Bones, But Names???

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

BOCA RATON, FL – I was born genetically, white and male. I had no input. That’s set in stone. I and millions of others served in the military, willing to sacrifice for the ideals of our country, which includes the freedom to make and change personal choices of affiliations both political and religious. So, why am I and millions of others attacked, reviled, disparaged, targeted and denounced for our race and sex? The Left, with whom I often don’t agree, accuse me, because of my sex and race, of being a “white racist,” “White Supremacist, “Fascist,” “Nazi” and part of the hated, worthless group of “old white men,” all meant to set me apart from my accusers who seem to be immune from any assaults on their morals and reputations, no matter the overwhelming volume of evidence of such. If one is white, that person, depending on his/her political membership, may, at any time be referred to by a progressive taunter as a “white supremacist, racist or “hater” of whatever is in vogue at the moment. Didn’t we go through a civil war to do away with hate based on skin color? And our nation, not yet being a China, Venezuela or Iran, why do totalitarian-like politicians on the Left initiate hate based on the race or sex of their opponents?

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has called on her political constituency to harass Republicans wherever and whenever they’re encountered. As a result, a rabid Lefty shot up a D.C. Congressional Republican softball practice, severely wounding Congressman Steve Scalise. Senator Rand Paul was targeted and tackled by a Democrat neighbor on his own lawn, resulting in broken ribs, and as he and his wife exited a political event, both were assaulted and punched. After Senator Schumer verbally threatened Trump appointees to the Supreme Court to lay off the Roe decision, mobs descended on their homes and an armed-to-the-teeth Dem extremist was stopped and arrested in front of Justice Kavanaugh’s home. Assassination was the goal.

I see no one on the right calling for violence against Democrats. There have been no conservative groups emulating the hatred, destruction of property and brutality displayed by the storm troopers of the Left, their street thugs, ANTIFA, BLM and the infamous armies of the Women’s March, led by Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory who trampled cities just after the results of the 2016 presidential election were released. The Democrats have demonstrated their propensity for extremism time after time, going back to their attack on Fort Sumter initiating the Civil War. And just what was that conflict all about? It’s fact that the South, led by Democrats, were willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of lives just to retain the right to own slaves. And didn’t the North, led by Republican President Abe Lincoln, fight to do away with slavery? But the Dems kept at it. Wasn’t the KKK, a horrid group of black and Jew haters, formed by the Democrats after losing the Civil War? And wasn’t the KKK, under Democrat leadership, still active into the 1970’s, led by none other than Democrat Senator Robert Byrd (D-WV)? And didn’t our current President Joe Biden and lifelong Democrat aspirant, Hillary Clinton, deliver glowing speeches of “American hero, Robert Byrd,” at the funeral of that former KKK Grand Dragon? The Dems were the original slave owners and still are black haters in their genes. And they call Republicans “bigots!”

When have you seen a talk by liberal speaker at a university shut down because of conservative student groups threatening violence? When has a Republican leader called for attacks against any of the Left? When have conservative rioters torched cities, killed cops or physically beaten their political opposition? Focus on these points when confronted by a typically ignorant, aggressive, mouthy Lefty who would accuse conservatives of their own brand of behavior. When forced to back up their memorized script and when their veneer of CNN learned talking points are exhausted, they run off like scared rabbits. Make them run.