Burglary And Assault Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Deputies In Deltona

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Christopher Sosa, 33, was spotted in the brush about 400 yards west of SR 415. With his escape path blocked, he complied with orders to get on the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.

DELTONA, FL – A fleeing burglary and assault suspect who shattered a window trying to break into a Deltona home before pulling a knife on a neighbor was spotted and arrested Thursday after a 2-hour search off State Road 415, where he ran into the woods to hide.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the house on the 1300 block of Azora Drive in Deltona around 1:45 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported Christopher Sosa, 33, had broken a window and cut a screen door in an attempt to force his way inside. When a neighbor came outside, Sosa pointed a knife at him and threatened to kill him.

It was determined Sosa had been an unwanted guest at the house for about three weeks without paying rent or contributing in any way, and the residents had informed him several times he was no longer welcome there.

He was gone when deputies arrived, but a deputy soon spotted him driving on Saxon Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop. Sosa took off at high speed, fled through Deltona and at one point hit the bumper of a deputy who attempted to stop him when he entered the parking area of Pine Ridge High School. From there, Sosa fled south on Howland Boulevard, where a deputy successfully deployed stop sticks. Sosa kept going, but eventually abandoned his disabled car on the side of SR 415 and ran into the woods.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



An extensive search began in the area off SR 415 and Reed Ellis Road, with the help of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. An alert citizen reported seeing a man come out of the woods at the bridge near the Volusia-Seminole county line. Just before 4 p.m., Sosa was spotted in the brush about 400 yards west of SR 415. With his escape path blocked, he complied with orders to get on the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.

<iframe width="560" height="315" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kYKLHmNa-cM" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sosa was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, 2 counts of criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence, and armed trespassing on school property. Sosa remained in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Friday morning with a bond of $45,500.