Oklahoma Mother Sues School District After Daughter Allegedly Beaten by Trans Student in Bathroom

EDMOND, OK – After her daughter was allegedly “severely beaten” by a transgender student in a high school bathroom, an Oklahoma mother is suing the school district, claiming in court documents that the purported attacker had a history of repeatedly making threats of violence.

The parent’s 15-year-old daughter was allegedly attacked by a 17-year-old transgender student on October 26, 2022 in the girl’s bathroom of Edmond Memorial High School; the lawsuit against the district, which is seeking $75,000 in damages, claims that the girl suffered “severe physical and mental injuries, severe physical and mental pain and suffering, and severe emotional distress.”

The lawsuit claims that the transgender student in question had a history of making threats of violence against the 15-year-old victim; these threats were at one time reported to the authorities by another student, resulting and police officers searching the suspect for weapons.

The lawsuit also references a bill that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law on May 25 that mandates that Oklahoma public school students Used bathrooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificate, as opposed to their preferred gender identity.

According to a police report filed after the alleged assault took place, the victim – whose name has been redacted – was approached by the transgender student in the girl’s restroom, at which time the two began arguing. At that point, the report says that the transgender student asked the victim if she “wanted to fight” and then punched her in the face; the assault then continued, with the suspect punching the victim several more times and pulling her hair.

A friend of the victim attempted to intervene, but the report stated that the suspect struck her in the face twice to stop her. One witness reportedly said they were worried that their friend would be severely hurt because the attacker was “a man.”

There police report noted that the victim had injuries to her “eye, face and head with a possible concussion.”

The Edmond School District has not publicly commented on the pending litigation.