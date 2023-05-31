WATCH: Shocking Bodycam Video Captures Distracted Driver Launch Into Air After Driving Up Tow Truck Ramp at Highway Speed

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA – Shocking video has been released of a distracted woman driving in Georgia – seemingly oblivious to a large roadside accident that was being tended to by police – inadvertently driving up the lowered ramp of a tow truck and launching herself into the air like something out of the Fast and Furious action movie series.

The incident, caught on a police officer’s body camera, took place on May 24; deputies from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office were at the time responding to the scene of a crash on Highway 84.

Police and rescue personnel were standing on the highway’s center median tending to the scene when a car can be seen speeding down the highway directly at a flatbed tow truck that was parked on the side of the road. Seemingly distracted, the driver proceeded to launch the vehicle up the truck’s lowered ramp, spiraling in the air before crashing on its roof and then flipping upright once again.

The vehicle struck another car that was travelling in an adjacent lane when it landed, knocking it an additional 23 feet down the roadway, authorities say.

In the video, the deputy can then be seen sprinting towards the smoking wreckage while requesting EMS workers to assist.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the female driver lived but was rushed to a local area hospital with “serious injuries” after her vehicle had “vaulted” approximately 120 feet through the air. A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy that was hit by debris from the accident was also taken to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Currently, the cause of the accident is unknown, authorities say, and it has not yet been determined if the driver of the vehicle – who is from Tallahassee, Florida – will be facing any charges in connection with the incident.