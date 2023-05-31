Op-Ed: Organizer of Key West Pride Event, Touts No Changes For Drag Queens

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The Annual Key West Gay Pride Parade, held on June 10, 2018, in Old Town Key West. File photo: Chuck Wagner, Shutter Stock, licensed.

In what world are drag queens not “risqué?” Excerpt from the Sun Sentinel:

“The five-day Key West Pride event, ending with a parade, will continue as planned in June. Nearly 10,000 people are expected. “We’re going forward as we normally would,” said Kevin Theriault, executive director of the Key West Business Guild, which runs the event. “We will not change anything,” he said, adding that the drag queens are not “risqué” and the parade doesn’t need to be altered to comply with new legislation. “We don’t have a worry,” he said.”

Sure sounds like Theriault is thumbing his nose at Gov. DeSantis and the new legislation.

The following is what drag queen Kitty Demur surmises:

“I have no idea why you want drag queens to read books to your children. I have no idea. What in the hell has a drag queen ever done to make you have so much respect for them and admire them so much, other than put on make-up and jump on the floor and writhe around and do sexual things onstage?” He added, “I have absolutely no idea why you would want that to influence your child. Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?”

Demure reminded parents that drag queens perform in adult venues, and “there is a lot of filth that goes on, a lot of sexual stuff that goes on. And backstage there’s a lot of nudity, sex, and drugs, OK? So, I don’t think that this is an avenue you would want your child to explore.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed SB 1438, titled “Protection of Children,” into law. The legislation prohibits anyone from knowingly admitting a child to an adult live performance. The bills define “adult live performance” as any presentation that is performed in front of a live audience that depicts “nudity,” “sexual conduct,” “sexual excitement,” “specific sexual activities,” “lewd conduct,” or the “lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”

Folks, why can’t the LGBTQ Pride members put what’s best for children above their entitlement and special rights attitude? Accept the new law and make changes for the sake of minors. Act like grown-ups instead of bratty toddlers.

Linda Grist Cunningham, editor and proprietor of Key West Island News, penned a lengthy article as she lamented over the new law that protects children from being indoctrinated, groomed, and sexualized by drag queens in public places.

“Fusty folks who’ve whined about Fantasy Fest slithering into public debauchery might be about to get some help from the State of Florida,” she writes.

So, Cunningham has no issue with public nudity and anyone who does is “fusty.”

I’d rather be fusty than sexually deviant in public places around minors.

“It’s not like it’s a secret there are LGBTQ+ people in Key West. Or that Fantasy Fest attracts aging, naked swingers and drag queens are our neighbors,” brags Cunningham.

Hmmm. I’m glad my neighbors keep their clothes on and their junk in their trunk.

“Despite an annual two-week ritual of angst and hand-wringing among some locals over nudity during Fantasy Fest, thus making it unsuitable for children (as if it ever were), Key West pretty much doesn’t get exercised over such things as drag queens, vibrator races and rainbow tutus on public employees,” her article continues.

Watch a video clip of past Fantasy parades HERE. Notice the painted bare breasts of marching participants, men in thongs and kinky bondage gear, flowing alcohol – and notice the children watching the decadent parade.

Once again, no concern for the children. And instead, Cunningham blames the governor and sensible citizens that dare speak out against indecency in public places. Of course, she is entitled to her free speech opinion – and so am I.

Teri Johnston is the “first openly-lesbian mayor” of this “historically-gay-friendly city” in the Florida Keys.

My question: Why hasn’t Johnston voiced her opinion as an elected official? Let’s remind her that she is also mayor of heterosexuals and not just homosexuals. Is she listening to all the residents or only the LGBTQ ones?

Well, the proof is in the pudding. Will photos and video clips of drag queens acting lewd, crude, and rude in front of minors show up on Libs of TikTok during and after 2023 Key West Pride events? Only time will tell.

