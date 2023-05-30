Almighty God vs. Satan: The Lord’s Vengeance – It Has Begun

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

GREEN BAY, WI – Most of us are shocked by the amount and depth of all-pervasive evil that Almighty God has chosen to reveal to us in these, the latter days.

Satan was, of course, careful to hide a great deal of it, but we now find out that the corruption has infiltrated even to the very tops of most governments and corporations in the world. The Global Deep State Cabal simply installed their leaders in power, using fraudulent elections via shady election machines and other venues.

These ‘elected’ leaders were run by this Deep State group of Satanists, and blackmailed and bribed to ensure complete allegiance to the Cabal. The Deep State also infiltrated corporations, college campuses, the media, science, big pharma, pretty much every large organization…and now it even has made inroads into the Church, in the form of a ‘social justice’ agenda replacing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Much of what we have been told even in this supposedly fair and free United States of America is a lie. Marxism/Communism has infiltrated our government right up to the top level for decades now…and it also has spread its treacherous tentacles into the top level of the Military…think U. S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

The last legit President elected by We the People could well have been President Ronald Reagan…of course, the Deep State tried to assassinate him for challenging them—having successfully assassinated President John F. Kennedy for the same reason—and Reagan’s mental faculties were reported to have declined from that day forward.

Still, these developments, as heartbreaking as they are, should come as no surprise to us. Satan has been trying to subvert God’s people since back in the Garden of Eden, in his effort to replace God and be worshipped as God.

Yet it presents a true gut punch to those of us who grieve for a world full of love, humility, kindness, generosity, patience and compassion. We see that less than two percent of the entire global population runs the entire world. They have set up a system whereby We the People are considered ‘useless eaters’ who only exist to serve them. And they now want to depopulate the world, , as well, leaving a very small fraction—just enough to serve them, preferably after being programmed/chipped as robots.

Sound crazy? Well, just look up all of the videos circulating with regard to the World Economic Forum (WEC), a group of global Davos elites who make up the higher echelon of the Global Deep State Cabal. They currently are saying that they will, at this point, accelerate the implementation of their ‘Globalist Agenda 2030,’ an agenda that includes depopulation and massive control of those whom they ‘so very graciously’ allow to live.

These technocrats even have a plan to “hack” into peoples’ minds by monitoring and decoding their brainwaves. BlackRock Neurotech, a company based in Salt Lake City, recently implanted brain chips in over three dozen patients—so this technology already is being implemented. Of note, BlackRock is one of three companies—along with Vanguard and State Street—that run the world. Indeed, it’s no longer big countries that run the globe. Rather, the world’s biggest tech companies are richer and more powerful than most countries!

In any case, if you do your research, you will find that the Global Deep State Cabal elites refer to a man by the name of Yuval Noah Harari as their ‘Prophet,’ their principal advisor…and you also will discover that Harari recently was quoted as saying the following repulsive things about Jesus Christ and Christianity: “All this story about Jesus rising from the dead and being the Son of God, this is fake news. We don’t need to wait for Jesus Christ to come back to earth to overcome death. God is dead. It just takes a while to get rid of the Body.”

Our beloved General Michael Flynn then responded in appropriate fashion to these disgusting remarks by Harari: “This is the principle advisor to Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and the other Globalist elites desiring to rule the world. Don’t take my word for; listen to this soulless, Godless and sad little man”

And research also shows us that these demonic Deep State deviants who rule the world are trying their utmost best to stop both the production and distribution of meat and eggs. Over 1,900 food companies already have been destroyed this year on United States’ soil!

But not to worry, the Cabal has the media, always their ever-obedient servants, simply promoting bugs for us to eat! Moreover, multimillionaire and private jet-setting John Kerry recently declared war on all farmers, saying that farms could be confiscated by the government in order to save the planet!

The evil ones also have been busy disrupting our distribution system. Here’s a map of the chemical/industrial materials ‘accidents’ that have taken place in the U. S. over the past 3½ months—including derailments, fires, explosions, and more.

These crazy clowns also have no real concern about their so-called ‘climate change,’ which we now know was manufactured by these devious and deranged zealots to ensure their full control of the world’s population. Why, they themselves possess weather weapons! Indeed, there are many ways for them to manipulate the weather, as we see from this History Channel clip on the HAARP (High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) weather program: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/2540. ABC also recently explained how ‘cloud seeding’ is being used to modify weather across America.

These Globalists also are developing artificial intelligence (AI) that they hope will be capable of taking over humanity as we know it. Former FOX News television host Tucker Carlson, during his last airing of Tucker Carlson Tonight, interviewed Elon Musk on his thoughts toward the advancement in AI technology. Musk stated that Larry Page, the cofounder of Google, wants to use AI to create a ‘digital god’!.

Not covered in that article, but covered in that same interview with Carlson, were other topics, such as Musk’s thoughts on the state of Twitter when he first purchased it. Musk declared that when he first got a chance to examine the behind-the-scenes business model of Twitter, its association with government entities more than surprised him: “The degree to which various government agencies had effectively full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind.” Musk went on to state, “Various government agencies actually had full access to everything that went on at Twitter, including direct messages from users.”

Whatever Elon’s past, in terms of his support for the Democratic party, it’s clear that their penchant for shutting down free speech is something that he detests. Musk did an interview recently with a CNBC interviewer, who made condescending comments toward Elon regarding a recent tweet of his that denigrated George Soros, where Musk said that Soros “hates humanity.”

In response, Musk refers to a movie entitled The Princess Bride, where a man, during a swordfight, corners the villain who killed his father. He tells the killer to offer him money, power…anything that he asks for…which the killer immediately does. But the man then lethally stabs and kills him anyway, effectively telling him “I don’t care”: https://t.me/NevsChannel/10508.

Such a powerful scene. It so very accurately describes the thoughts/emotions that are spinning through our minds as Believers in Christ—Believers that Jesus was the Son of God Who died for our sins and then rose again—as we vow to do anything to carry out Almighty God’s mission for our lives…as we vow to annihilate evil wherever it exists. And the fact that Elon referred to this movie clip as his answer to those who would try to silence him…well, that speaks volumes.

But in getting back to the concept of AI being used by Satan and his minions for his nefarious purposes in these end times, some are posing the possibility that AI will be used in the development of the image that the Anti-Christ will use…the image the he forces the people to bow down to and worship during the Tribulation.

The Bible foretells us that in the middle of the seven-year Tribulation period to come—a period of time when God pours out His wrath on nonBelievers left behind on the Earth after the Rapture—the Anti-Christ will break his covenant with the people of Israel by placing an image in their Temple of himself, forcing them to worship him or be killed (Revelation 13). Scripture foretold that this image will be ‘lifelike,’ so it very well could be that AI plays a role in this ploy of the Anti-Christ to be worshipped as God.

Nevertheless, in getting back to the Global Deep State’s encouragement of the expansion of AI, they are especially interested in the AI branch known as ‘robotics.’ Recently, they even touted the birth of the first babies ever to be conceived with a sperm-injecting robot.

And speaking of babies, both babies and children are simply ‘things to be used’ by the Cabal—whether it be for work, sex, or whatever other sick purpose these evil elites dream up. The United Nations, an arm of the Global Cabal, actually recently stated that they back legal recommendations to normalize sex with minors!.

Add to that the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently came forward and stated that the U. S. government is the ‘middleman’ in a child trafficking operation.

Moreover, U. S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene now is saying that the House Oversight Committee is looking into potential human sex trafficking by the Biden family and their associates, per financial records obtained from the Treasury Department. Yes, Greene has been exceedingly busy in the fight on good versus evil, as she recently also filed articles of impeachment against Biden and also key executive branch officials FBI Director Wray, Attorney General Garland, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and U. S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves.

The reason? Greene declares that they all are corrupt, and thus unfit to hold office. Greene also has referred accurately to ‘Team Biden’ as “America last,” and charged that it “has been working since January 20, 2021 to systematically destroy this country.”

In calling for the removal of Biden and these top law enforcement officials, Greene cited Biden’s—and also his handlers’—mismanagement of the U. S. border crisis, and also the weaponization of the federal bureaucracy against political opponents and freedom of speech of average American citizens on January 6,, 2021.

Indeed, Greene is spot on in her assessment of how Obama and then-Vice Biden have weaponized federal agencies against Trump and all conservatives. Also involved at the top level of this scheming is former CIA Director John Brennan, former U. S. Attorney General Eric Holder, and former FBI Director James Comey. Of course, these institutions were already weaponized by the Patriot Act, which was drafted by former President George W. Bush. But then the Obama era officials took the preexisting system and retooled it, so that those weapons of government only conducted surveillance and targeting toward one side of the political dynamic.

One such area where these federal agencies manipulated things to influence We the People with their lies involved e-mails that were found that pointed to former CIA Directors Morell and Brennan colluding to create a false document to influence the 2020 Presidential election, thus swinging the votes toward Joe Biden.

Now, not only did Brennan sign onto the 51 intelligence officials’ letter fraudulently claiming Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation, but it was also his own former top aide, Nick Shapiro, who provided the letter to Politico! Yes, Brennan’s fingerprints are all over this.

Brennan has since testified before the House Oversight Committee, at which time he admitted that the letter was ‘all political’ in purpose. The House Intel Committee also currently is taking depositions from the 51 scoundrels who signed the phony letter, in order to find out why they lent credence to this false information.

Now, on another front, Jim Jordan also has affirmed that there is evidence linking this deceptive letter to Biden’s presidential campaign.

No matter how hard Biden and his greasy cohorts have tried to bury the truth, many now realize that the long and short of it is that Joe Biden used his office as Vice President to pilfer money from other countries. He did this using his son Hunter and other family members as middlemen in this sick and greedy scheme.

United Stated Representative James Comer, currently serving as Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, recently stated that new financial records reveal that six additional Biden family members, in addition to the three already on record, were involved in shady overseas deals.

And it gets better.

Senator Chuck Grassley and Representative James Comer also recently sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland stating that it has come to their attention that the DOJ and the FBI possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national—purportedly Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu—which involved the exchange of money for policy decisions that Biden made. Grassley and Comer requested that this document be given to them by May 10th..

Nevertheless, the FBI did not comply with this request. Subsequently, at a May 10th press briefing, the House Oversight Committee presented bank records indicating that then-Vice President Joe Biden, while serving in office, received a $1 million bribe from Popoviciu.

Comer, who is the head of the House Oversight Committee, also stated at that press briefing that the Biden family created a web of over 20 ‘shell LLCs’ after Joe Biden became Vice President in order to profit off of his political influence in a massive influence-peddling scheme. Apparently, there was an enormous racketeering and money-laundering conspiracy involving at least nine Biden family members who deposited millions in Chinese and other foreign funds through a maze of these shell LLC companies, cut-outs, and pass-throughs.

Incidentally, with regard to the FBI refusing to hand over the FD-1023 form that allegedly proves that Biden took a bribe from foreign national Popovicin, former U. S. Representative Devin Nunes has called for an ultimatum regarding FBI Director Christopher Wray. Nunes stated, “The Speaker should call if he doesn’t get it in the next 48 hours…then we move for contempt and impeachment of the FBI Director.”

Thankfully, the House Republicans then decided to take Nunes up on his challenge, and have indeed threatened to file contempt charges against Wray for refusing to hand over this form. As a result, Wray now has agreed to meet with them to discuss this developing situation.

In addition, new emails obtained from a lawsuit against the National Archives provide further evidence that Hunter Biden’s personal business activities comingled with Joe Biden’s official business, beginning in Vice President Biden’s first year in the White House.

Moreover, U. S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Green very recently claimed that Biden is at the center of a ‘vast criminal enterprise,’ according to financial records that she has reviewed. She further explained, “I just walked out of the Treasury after reviewing financial reports on the Bidens and their web of LLS’s and wire transfers from many foreign countries that created a vast criminal enterprise bigger than anyone can comprehend.”

There appears to be no doubt that the Marxist, leftist global movement, and whatever groups are ultimately behind it, are using Biden and the Democratic Party as pawns in their supreme game of worldwide human domination. The societal chaos and ultimate takeover are what Leftists have been scheming on since the French Revolution. It involves a ‘World Utopia’…with them in charge, of course.

Nevertheless, whistleblowers continue to come forth to courageously state their case against the Biden crime family. For example, we recently saw a White House stenographer under the Obama administration who claims he has the evidence to put Joe Biden in jail. This brave informant alleges: “Joe Biden is a criminal. That’s the bottom line…and I’ve got the evidence. If they put me in front of the grand jury that’s right now seated in Wilmington with special prosecutor David Weiss, my testimony becomes the evidence that will put him in jail or lead to his impeachment”: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12958.

As well, there is a key Hunter Biden business associate who has been cooperating with House Republicans as they continue to investigate deals involving Hunter and his father, and business deals with members of the Biden family and foreign entities. This informant, Eric Schwerin, is not only an associate of Hunter, but also has business dealings with Joe Biden’s business and tax affairs.

In addition, a Biden administration whistleblower recently informed Congress that the “entire investigative team” working on the Hunter Biden case at the IRS has been removed from the case, and that their removal was specifically requested by the DOJ.

And to thicken the plot even further, Gary Shapley, an IRS whistleblower, also has broken his silence on the DOJ’s handling of the Hunter Biden tax probe. He asserts, “There were multiple steps that were slow-walked—were just completely not done—at the direction of the DOJ.” Shapley also alleges, “Each and every time, it seemed to always benefit the subject”

Yes, the FBI, DOJ, and CIA have become viciously corrupt at the uppermost levels over the past several decades. The findings of the recently-released Durham Report also alluded to this fact. John Durham found that the DOJ and FBI ‘failed to uphold’ the mission of ‘strict fidelity to the law’ in the Trump-Russia probe. His report has shown the world that the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and fake news media outlets made up the entire Russian collusion event, and that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and the Intelligence Agencies all were involved in it.

This is the Deep State. They coordinated together to overthrow the United States Government. Moreover, Special Counsel Durham concluded that the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia probe. According to his report, the plan by Hillary Clinton to create a false story linking Donald Trump to Russia was briefed in August, 2016 by CIA Director John Brennan to President Obama, Vice President Biden, Attorney General Lynch, and FBI Director Comey.

They were aware! As Kash Patel, former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, has so masterfully opined: They were the real insurrectionists!

Indeed, we must never forget that the most explosive piece of information to come out of the Durham Report is the fact that Obama appears to have been the mastermind behind everything!

Patel put it so very succintly, “The FBI has become the police state. America does not have a single tier system of justice. Our judiciary and the FBI are corrupt gangsters, and they’ve put it on full display. [They were] committing insurrection acts by trying to overthrow a duly-elected President and subvert Democracy—and [by] ruining his administration. The Steele Dossier was the basic roadmap to how they kept doing it version after version all the way up to Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Now, after the Durham Report was released, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan stated that his committee has reached out to the Justice Department to have Special Counsel Durham testify in front of Congress. It will be interesting to see if any other tidbits are revealed during these upcoming proceedings.

And that will not be an easy feat, as the Global Deep State Cabal most definitely has taken over America’s main stream news media corporation via their secret ‘Censorship-Industrial Complex’ program. Incidentally, the author of that article testified before Congress with journalist Matt Taibbi on March 9, 2023 concerning this unconstitutional censorship complex presently operating within this country.

That shadowy censorship operation also includes entities such as the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which went well beyond influencing tech giants to censor ‘unfavorable’ viewpoints.

And major players in this nefarious group also include virtually every major corporation and industry…who all, by the way, receive money from BlackRock, a company that is among three syndicates that run the world…and a company that pushes ESG and ‘Woke’ ideology to the max. Also mentioned in that article is the fact that it’s no wonder that Fox fired its anti-establishment superstar Tucker Carlson shortly after BlackRock bought over $45 million shares in Fox Corporation….

As well, Page Agostin, Policy Director for Center for Renewing America, recently testified to Congress on ‘Woke’ ideology and the ‘Cultural’ assault on America. She described the billions of dollars spent on a new form of a secular religion called ‘Woke-ism,’ which is based upon a ‘Neo-Marxism’ type of belief system.

And let’s not forget to mention the U. S. Intelligence Agencies, such as the FBI, that are heavily involved in this pathetic suppression of our free speech. This immoral department pushes investigations into Trump and anyone conservative in nature, and yet suddenly dropped four investigations in the Clintons ahead of the 2016 election.

Moreover, FBI whistleblower Steve Friend has talked about how the FBI assigned undercover agents to infiltrate Catholic churches, recruit paid informants, and surveil citizens who hold pro-life, pro-marriage, and pro-border security views. Friend also alleges that all of this manipulation is coming from Biden.

FBI whistleblower @RealStevefriend talks about the Bureau assigning undercover agents to infiltrate catholic churches, recruit paid informants, and surveil citizens who hold pro-life, pro-marriage, and pro-border security views that are now considered radical by the government:… pic.twitter.com/THjtDCvsRq — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 12, 2023

In addition, yet another of many FBI whistleblowers, retired Supervisory Intelligence Analyst George Hill, has stated that the FBI was concerned that the January 6th footage would expose FBI undercover agents and confidential informants.

And speaking of January 6th exposure, in terms of what really happened that day, former FOX News show host Tucker Carlson recently reposted on Twitter a rather cryptic message originally posted by journalist and author Chadwick Moore, who is set to publish a biography of Carlson. This message includes a video of Moore explaining that Carlson was let go by FOX as part of a settlement in the recent Dominion lawsuit against FOX—and also that he had seen a monologue that Carlson had planned on giving on his show the night that he was fired.

This monologue of Carlson’s dealt with investigations around the January 6th Capitol incident, and particularly with Ray Epps, an FBI informant who is on video encouraging people to go into the Capitol building. Epps has yet to be legally charged with his actions. Moore seems to imply that FOX did not want this monologue of Carlson’s to air that night.

For the last year, I've been writing the definitive biography of @TuckerCarlson, based on thorough research and 100+ hours of interviews.



But there's some info that can't wait for July 18: the scoop on why Fox canceled his show.



Watch below & Pre-order: https://t.co/iouoSM47yw pic.twitter.com/8nEIkhajVu — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) May 22, 2023

Also of interest, U. S. counter-terror expert Scott Bennett charges that Carlson was let go because he could no longer be tolerated by the corrupt U. S. media and the political elite—and that Carlson’s ouster spells ‘the death of American media”.

Since they let Carlson go, FOX has now gone to Carlson’s property in Maine and torn down the set and fake walls that he used to give his nightly newscasts…going so far as to remove all of the office equipment and furniture—including Tucker’s desk and chair. Of course, they underestimate their former news star’s persistence and loyalty in getting God’s truth out to the masses. This was evidenced in recent pics that surfaced of Carlson already unloading equipment and materials to be used in constructing a new studio. Stay tuned on that one!

And there are others out there who also are bravely championing the cause of free speech, such as aforementioned Twitter CEO Elon Musk. He recently flagged both NPR and PBS as government-funded agencies, as well as Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Radio New Zealand, and Australia Broadcasting Corporation.

Moreover, Musk fact-checked none other than Joe Biden multiple times with regard to the current U. S. debt ceiling fight.

Now, Musk’s fact-checking of Biden came not a moment too soon, as the Biden administration already has rolled out new ‘ammo’ with their soon-to-be assembled ‘Disinformation Office.’.

Nevertheless, Musk continues to fight the good fight, even recently warning parents about public schools, saying that there is a lot of Woke indoctrination taking place. Oh, how the vile Deep State has been frothing at the mouth ever since Musk’s unanticipated takeover of Twitter, which served up until that point as their biggest social platform for disseminating their State propaganda!

Yes, we currently are in the midst of a worldwide informational war, as explained recently by former National Security Advisor, General Michael Flynn.

Flynn also recently posted the following commanding message on Telegram—and all Patriots would do well to follow his sage and well-timed advice: “Turn the main stream media off. That means all cable, and all the major networks—[including] ABC, CBS, and NBC. They are all liars and thieves. Do NOT listen to anymore news. If you want to watch your favorite sports team, fine—but there are other ways to watch them these days. The collusion and conspiracy to destroy people, a President of the United States, and the fabric of our very country is very, very real. These people are sick, psychopathic, and deranged Marxists—who believe they know what is best for you. Those continuing to watch ANY news on these networks, I will pray for your condemned souls because you will get what you deserve…a plate of lies and a one way ticket to hell. Independent media is rising rapidly and on the move. Choose wisely but choose America!!!”

Turn the main stream media off. That means all cable, and all the major networks (ABC, CBS, NBC). They are all liars and thieves. Do NOT listen to anymore news. If you want to watch your favorite sports team, fine but there are other ways to watch them these days. The collusion… https://t.co/7P3B4kNd9Z — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) May 16, 2023

We Patriots do have our work cut out for us, and we must never forget that. The good news is that there is a Global White Hat Alliance—which is made up of U. S. loyal military, the Pentagon and Space Force, and also certain Asian elders and benevolent European nobility—that is busy cleaning up the systemic evil worldwide, on behalf of Our Lord and Savior.

Now, it does appear that the good guys are winning, but the vile villains on the other side are desperate and pulling every last one of their wicked wiles out of their arsenal of weapons. One of those weapons involves taking down America’s banking system in an effort to introduce the Cabal’s digital banking currency, which will allow for all citizens to be tracked and forced to follow political mandates in exchange for money to put food on their table and a roof over our their heads.

The Deep State appears to be forcing bank foreclosures so that they can lump every small bank into one big banking system, run by their ominous overlords. And by the way, the banking collapse of 2023 already is officially bigger than the banking collapse in 2008!

2024 Democratic Party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. also recently posted: “The Fed just announced it will introduce its ‘FedNow’ Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in July. CBDCs grease the slippery slope to financial slavery and political tyranny.” He added, “The central bank will have the power to enforce dollar limits on our transactions, restricting where you can send money, where you can spend it, and when money expires. A CBDC tied to digital ID and social credit score will allow the government to freeze your assets or limit your spending to approved vendors if you fail to comply with arbitrary dictates; i.e., vaccine mandates.”

On another front, a growing number of countries are threatening the U. S. dollar’s status as the global reserve currency by conducting global trade without it. Tucker Carlson, when he was still employed at FOX News, picked up on this trend, and noted that this process began after the Biden administration started using the U. S. dollar as a political weapon by freezing dollars held by Russians…thus giving a message to foreigners that they should get out while they still can.

And there’s other bad news on the horizon, as well. The Chinese yuan already has overtaken the U. S. dollar to become the most-used currency in China’s cross-border transactions. In addition, recent reports indicate that 24 nations have aligned against the U. S. dollar as BRICS looks at launching a new global currency.

But the good news is that it does look like the Global White Hat Alliance is developing new 100 percent reserve gold and silver-backed transactional currencies, and that a Texas House Committee already passed a bill to create these currencies.

There’s also heartening news on how far the white hats have come in showing the public the rotten corruption imbedded into the World Health Organization. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has been such a ‘force for good’ in this area. He recently explained how ‘Event 201,’ a seminar that Bill Gates—along with the World Economic Forum and the John Hopkins Center for Health Security—hosted on coronavirus pandemics, was not unique.

Kennedy further explained that his research uncovered that they have been putting on about 20 of these types of events since 2001, all of which are scripted by CIA leaders, with each of these events pushing the imposition of totalitarian controls.

Also of interest, a judge recently ordered the FDA to accelerate release of COVID vaccine trial data from 23 years to only two years! These types of actions that push back on the WHO’s—and their cohorts’—treachery are very important, as the WHO is moving forward with great speed on their global governance plan, where they plan to rule the world through health mandates.

Unfortunately, Biden and his Deep State allies have expressed high regard for the WHO and their plans. This is because they are heavily invested in making sure that there is a Marxist global governing authority put in place.

Biden and company also is doing their utmost to bring down America in other ways, such as by continuing their declared war on all fossil fuels. This includes getting rid of gas vehicles, and also our gas stoves, with New York becoming the first state to actually go ahead and ban them.

Biden’s and the Deep State’s plan also involves war whenever and wherever and with whomever possible—including nuclear superpower Russia. Recently, we saw where Russia declared that they are in a “hot conflict with the United States. And then there also was the recent attack on the Kremlin, where Russia subsequently claimed that they believe that the U. S. decided the attack, and Ukraine carried it out.

Tucker Carlson, prior to his being let go at FOX News, also was sounding the alarm on America’s aggressive posturing toward Russia of late, stating that according to leaked Pentagon documents, the U. S. currently is at direct war with Russia. Later on, Donald Trump, Jr. commented on this development, stating that the leaked documents “exposed a lot of the Biden/Milley/Deep State lies that are pushing us toward WWIII”—and that this is what the calculating connivers really are upset about.

Of course, the Biden administration also is playing with fire in terms of its weakness toward China. China expert Gordon Chang has stated that he believes that the next U. S. war will involve the Chinese infiltrating America and attacking us. Chang also mentioned that it is now certain that the ‘Chinese spy balloon’ a few months back actually was able to gather U. S. intelligence of significant value.

This of course brings to mind the question as to why the Biden administration let the balloon cruise so very freely over the entire U. S., only downing it when it had finished its traitorous mission.

Unfortunately, wherever Biden can start a war, he’s eager to do so—even if it involves North Korea. Reports are that his administration will even make the foolish move of deploying U. S. nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea!

And of course when Biden and company are not busy causing global strife, they have their efforts involved heavily in election fraud, all in an effort to make sure no Christians or conservatives ever gain a foothold in office—on any level. West Virginia Mac Warner recently announced that after two years of reviewing investigations and evidence, he came to the conclusion that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen.

And who knows how many other elections also were tampered with, especially since of the ever-so-hackable election machines were introduced right around the year 2000. Former Director of National Intelligence Ratcliffe has warned that the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) interfered in our last Presidential election, and that they will do it again in 2024 because they benefit if the compromised Biden administration—with all of its ‘business ties’ to China—stays in the White House. Ratcliffe also called for Blinken to resign or face impeachment, alleging that Blinken, too, is compromised.

Interestingly, Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland also recently warned that the Deep State is going to rig the 2024 Presidential election after they tried in 2016 and then were successful in 2020.

And thankfully, there also are Patriotic warriors throughout America that have indicated that they are not backing down to this rampant election theft, particularly regarding the Dominion and Smartmatic voting machine companies. One such ferocious fighter is My Pillow, Inc. CEO Mike Lindell, who recently told Dominion to turn themselves in right now, and that he will melt down their machines and turn them into prison bars. Lindell also said that he even will put pillows in their cells for them!: https://t.me/JFK_TV/16894.

Yes, the nefarious Satanists who run the world have been busy indeed these past several decades—especially within our very own United States of America. But folks are speaking up and fighting back. We are even seeing pushback from unlikely individuals, such as Hollywood star Leonardo DeCaprio, who recently claimed that President Obama received $30 million from a CCP-linked fugitive.

And then there was child Hollywood star Ricky Schroeder, who talked about a demonic event that he witnessed in Hollywood when he was a child—and also about a Satanic cult that is running the world.

Moreover, although the Deep State has tried their best to stop pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s secrets from being revealed, four of the wealthiest men in the U. S. recently were issued subpoenas into J.P. Morgan’s ties to Epstein.

This could well tie into a White Hat Alliance Military cleanup operation of the Global Deep State Cabal, which retired army veteran Derek Johnson has been alluding to quite a bit lately. Johnson says that President Donald J. Trump is still, at this very moment, Commander-in-Chief of the United States, via a ‘Continuity of Government’ plan. Johnson also has provided on his channel on Telegram, which is https://t.me/s/rattletrap1776, the following blueprint of this current White Hat Military Operation: https://thedocuments.info.

Johnson verifies all of his assertions via ‘.gov’ and other Military government websites, so this is far/far more than speculation. As well, Johnson just made several trips to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President Trump in person…and He recently posted on his Telegram account the following assertion: “By 50 U. S. Code 33, Section 1541 and Executive Order 13912, Donald J. Trump became a ‘Wartime President’ in March, 2020. We’ve been under a Continuity of Government since January 20, 2017, outlined in the FCD1 & 2, with a multi-level Military Operation with most visuals in March, 2020…Executive Order 13912 & 50 US Code 33, Section 1541.”

Veteran Johnson also has stated that this cleanup operation of the Deep State worldwide is why the army recently spent $500,000 to train soldiers to fight underground—to train and equip 26 of its 31 combat brigades for subterranean warfare—because child/human trafficking involves lots of tunnels globally being cleaned up and taken out.

Sadly, for some time now, child/human trafficking has overtaken gas/oil in profits worldwide. It is an epidemic that has been hidden from a majority of the public. But now—especially with prominent figures such as Jim Caviezel, who will soon release his movie Sound of Freedom on trafficking, championing the cause—this vulgar practice is being exposed and wiped out globally.

Trafficking was one of the major ways that the Global Cabal made its money, all the while using defenseless humans, even children, for their profit and pleasure. Former Presidential candidate, Congressman, and medical doctor Ron Paul has been sounding the alarm on this malicious Cabal for quite some time now.

He has explained that there was a coup, an overthrow of the duly-elected government, beginning around the time that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated…and that there are many members in government now who have no knowledge of, or loyalty to, the U. S. Constitution; who do not believe in a Republic; and who are corrupt, without integrity.

Indeed, America was infiltrated by Satanic Marxists for some time now. This country has sustained somewhat until now—but it is at a breaking point. Even evangelist Franklin Graham is warning Christians to brace themselves for rough sailing ahead. Frank cautioned, “I believe there’s a coming storm that we’re all going to [have to] be ready for.” He went on to warn, “It’s not going to be good. The world is deteriorating so quickly. It seems like every demon in hell has been turned loose.”

Graham also advised that a flood of “Wokeness,” which we know to be representative of the Global Cabal’s tactics, threatens to silence Christian ministries and drown out Jesus’ Gospel message.

Truly, the real entity that the Deep State—as tools of Satan himself—wants to take out is Christ and His followers. That is their end goal. So, what are we, who are Believers in Christ, to do against this onslaught of pure and unadulterated evil? Well, we must take care to not become entrapped in the emotional outrage machine designed to create division that further serves the Cabal’s goals.

Remember that if the Darkness reveals itself, like it has been en masse, it is vital that we respond as children of the one true living and Almighty God…as He works His power and wisdom and plan, via His Holy Spirit, through each and every one of us. And God does appear to be revealing worldwide evil on a remarkable scale. Few of us realized just how deep and all-pervasive this debauchery was, but its treacherous tentacles extend simply everywhere. One cannot look in any direction and not see its evil effects.

It’s heartbreaking on so many levels, and this war of Almighty God versus Satan is taking a while, no doubt about it. But remember that World War II took 4½ years…and that in this present informational-type war, which is unlike any conventional-type war that we Americans have ever seen, we have—unlike the case in WWII—been infiltrated by Marxism/Communism up to the very highest levels in government and in the Military.

Yet God now appears to be pushing back against this colossal evil, to be holding back the massive malevolent tide that threatens to obliterate Christians and lovers of this once-great country of America. The Lord appears to be putting forth the beginning of a measure of His vengeance against those who would try to take away the very freedoms that He, in His grace and glory, extended to us via the death of His only Son on the Cross of Calvary.

Patriots in America are waking up and realizing that we have been infiltrated by those who hate God and hate this country…and that there is no ‘peaceful coexistence’ to be had with criminals who do not honor God or His principles, principles based upon God’s Holy Bible…principles which God used to establish America, the greatest nation to ever exist.

Now, no one knows the day or hour of the imminent Rapture of Believers in Christ, but we were foretold in Bible prophecy, via Jesus Christ Himself, that the most important signpost to watch for—in terms of when the Rapture will occur—is ‘the re-gathering of the fig tree.’ The fig tree always denotes Israel in the Bible, and thus Jesus was referring to the Jews re-gathering in Israel in the latter days, when Israel would once again become a nation. This, of course, took place on May 14, 1948, in only one day—just as Scripture foretold that it would.

Jesus went on to state that the generation who sees this Jewish re-gathering take place in Israel will see the rest of Bible prophecy unfold (Matthew 24: 32-34). Of note, it’s currently been 75 years since Israel once again became a nation back in 1948. This therefore tells us that the hour is very late indeed!

Still, we grow impatient, wanting justice to be swift and complete—wanting justice right this very minute! Nevertheless, we must bring to mind what the Bible prophesied will happen at the end of the seven-year Tribulation period that is soon to come—a time when God’s wrath and ultimate vengeance will be poured out on non-Believers left behind on earth after the Rapture takes place. Scripture foretold that at the end of that seven-year period, Jesus will slay all of the evil ones in one brief instant with ‘The Sword of the Spirit,’ with His Word!

This will happen—and soon.

Thus, we don’t need to torment ourselves every single hour of the day by looking incessantly at how imposing Goliath looks, while he looms over We the People. Instead, we need to focus upon Almighty God of the Bible, like David did.

God keeps His promises and He does exactly what He wants to do and when. No one opposes Him. He alone decides history: “The Lord shall cause your enemies who rise against you to be defeated before your face: they shall come out against you one way, and flee before you seven ways” (Deuteronomy 28:7).

Truly, when the hour is right, in His perfect timing and way, our foes will be vanquished from our sight forever. Complete obliterations of evil have taken place in the past in Scripture…this we remember well. Things went on as normal for a time, but then there occurred that tiny little word in Scripture: Until. Until God chose to intervene in all of His justice and glory and majesty!

And right now, once again, a reckoning is forthcoming, an accounting is on the horizon. Our Holy Bible speaks of that impending hour, when the demons of Hell that Franklin Graham spoke of will be released in all of their debaucherous depravity: “And the angels who did not keep their proper domain, but left their own abode, He has reserved in everlasting chains under darkness for the judgment of the great day; as Sodom and Gomorrah, and the cities around them in a similar manner to these, having given themselves over to sexual immorality and gone after strange flesh, are set forth as an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire” (Jude 1;6-7).

At this very moment in time, planet earth is in chaos, with wickedness running rampant—running wild even in this last bastion of freedom…in these United States of America! Yet, there’s been a temporary hush…God suddenly has put the brakes on this massive onslaught of filth. Indeed, the beginning of His vengeance is palpable, it’s tangible…we can sense it right down to the very core of our innermost being…we can discern the faint, yet distinct, whisperings of the Lord’s long-awaited reckoning about to be unleashed in real-time….

Truly, something is happening…the Lord’s vengeance, it has begun!