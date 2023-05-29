CrimeSecuritySociety

Surveillance Video Released of Insane Shootout Between North Carolina Bus Driver and Passenger; Both Men Injured, Driver Fired

By Christopher Boyle Share with new partner:   Share
147
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

A North Carolina bus driver and passenger opened fire on each other following an argument over an unscheduled stop, leaving both men injured, newly released video shows.
A North Carolina bus driver and passenger opened fire on each other following what one said was an argument over an unscheduled stop, leaving both men injured, newly released video shows.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Surveillance video depicting an argument between a North Carolina bus driver and a passenger that erupted into a wild shootout that left both men injured has been publicly released by authorities. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the altercation took place on a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus on May 18 at approximately 11:20 a.m. Bus driver David Fullard and passenger Omarri Shariff Tobias got into a verbal dispute, police say, after Tobias asked to be let off in between scheduled stops, a request that Fullard denied. 

In the jaw-dropping video, Fullard and Tobias proceed to get into an argument that lasts approximately two minutes before both men suddenly draw firearms and begin shooting at each other repeatedly, with glass shattering and the other passengers on the bus scrambling desperately for cover amid the chaos. 

“There were two other bystanders on the bus,” said CATS spokesperson Brandon Hunter. “At this point, they head back to the back of the bus to go away from the two gentlemen.” 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Authorities say they are currently unsure who fired the first shot. 

After exchanging gunfire with the driver, Tobias can be seen hitting the floor and scrambling to the back of the bus. At this point, Fullard brings the conveyance to a stop and begins walking to the rear while continuing to shoot at Tobias, who then exits through a rear door and runs into an adjacent parking lot while Fullard continues shooting at him after exiting through the front. 

Both men suffered gunshot wounds, with Fullard receiving non-life-threatening injuries after having been shot in the arm, while Tobias suffered life-threatening injuries, with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. 

Parties have charged Tobias with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm. Fullard was fired by CATS; it is currently unknown if he is facing charges as well. 

Get great news content like this for your business website. Search engines love sites with frequently updated quality content and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Content Updates for your site.
Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage