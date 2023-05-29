Surveillance Video Released of Insane Shootout Between North Carolina Bus Driver and Passenger; Both Men Injured, Driver Fired

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

A North Carolina bus driver and passenger opened fire on each other following what one said was an argument over an unscheduled stop, leaving both men injured, newly released video shows.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Surveillance video depicting an argument between a North Carolina bus driver and a passenger that erupted into a wild shootout that left both men injured has been publicly released by authorities.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the altercation took place on a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus on May 18 at approximately 11:20 a.m. Bus driver David Fullard and passenger Omarri Shariff Tobias got into a verbal dispute, police say, after Tobias asked to be let off in between scheduled stops, a request that Fullard denied.

In the jaw-dropping video, Fullard and Tobias proceed to get into an argument that lasts approximately two minutes before both men suddenly draw firearms and begin shooting at each other repeatedly, with glass shattering and the other passengers on the bus scrambling desperately for cover amid the chaos.

“There were two other bystanders on the bus,” said CATS spokesperson Brandon Hunter. “At this point, they head back to the back of the bus to go away from the two gentlemen.”

Authorities say they are currently unsure who fired the first shot.

After exchanging gunfire with the driver, Tobias can be seen hitting the floor and scrambling to the back of the bus. At this point, Fullard brings the conveyance to a stop and begins walking to the rear while continuing to shoot at Tobias, who then exits through a rear door and runs into an adjacent parking lot while Fullard continues shooting at him after exiting through the front.

Both men suffered gunshot wounds, with Fullard receiving non-life-threatening injuries after having been shot in the arm, while Tobias suffered life-threatening injuries, with gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

Parties have charged Tobias with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm. Fullard was fired by CATS; it is currently unknown if he is facing charges as well.