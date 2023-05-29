New York Times Slammed for Complaining About Lack of “Kink” in New Children’s Movie “The Little Mermaid” Released in U.S. on May 26

NEW YORK, NY – In a review of Disney’s new live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” that released into theaters on Friday, the New York Times complained about the lack of “kink,” drawing severe blowback online over the apparent call on the writer’s part for sexual content in the children’s movie.

Movie critic Wesley Morris wrote in his review that the new reimagining of Disney’s original 1989 hand-drawn animated feature was essentially pedestrian and by the numbers, but also appeared to bemoan the fact that the family feature was less risqué than he was hoping.

“The new, live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ is everything nobody should want in a movie: dutiful and defensive, yet desperate for approval,” Morris wrote. “It reeks of obligation and noble intentions. Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink – they’re missing.”

While “kink” has several definitions, according to Miriam Webster – including “a short tight twist or curl” and “a clever unusual way of doing something” – the most common use of the word involves having an “unconventional sexual taste or behavior.”

With that being the case, online users criticized the critic’s use of the word when talking about a PG-rated film that is marketed to young children and families, including political commentator Ian Miles Cheong.

“The New York Times wants ‘kink’ in a movie made for children, and they’re sad that The Little Mermaid doesn’t have any of it,” he tweeted.

Director Robby Starbuck repeated on Twitter the accusation made by some conservatives that progressives have a proclivity for allegedly “sexualizing” children.

The New York Times wants “kink” in a movie made for children, and they’re sad that The Little Mermaid doesn’t have any of it. https://t.co/yg0xZvy99W — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 27, 2023 The New York Times just put up a review of the Little Mermaid where the reviewer complains that KINK was missing from the film. The definition of kink: a person’s unusual sexual preferences. Same media denies the left sexualizes kids. The reviewer needs his hard drives reviewed. pic.twitter.com/mw8g09dv5h — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 28, 2023

“The New York Times just put up a review of the Little Mermaid where the reviewer complains that KINK was missing from the film. The definition of kink: a person’s unusual sexual preferences. Same media denies the left sexualizes kids. The reviewer needs his hard drives reviewed.”

“Please tell me that’s a typo,” one user responded.

“‘Kink’ for a Children’s show??????” another user exclaimed.

However, the notion that The Times’ review was calling for sexual content in “The Little Mermaid” was dismissed by other Twitter users, with one telling Starbuck that,

“I’ve never seen anyone so obsessed. Everything in this country, according to you, is sexualizing children. Just boycott the entire United States and get it over with.”