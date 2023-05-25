Trump Issues Statement Reacting to DeSantis Entering 2024 Race

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PALM BEACH, FL – Reacting to the news of Ron DeSantis officially announcing his entry into the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump issued several statements on his closest rival for the GOP nomination, mocking the launch of the Florida governor’s campaign Twitter as a “disaster” due to numerous technical difficulties.

On Wednesday, DeSantis officially became a candidate for the Oval Office after filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), later appearing alongside South African tech tycoon Elon Musk during a Twitter livestream where he formally announced his candidacy.

However, the event was marred by a plethora of glitches that prevented many from being able to hear or see the event, something that Trump was quick to jump upon.

“Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, using a truncated version of his infamous “DeSanctimonious” nickname.

“Rob, My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!),” the former President added in a follow-up post.

Trump later issued a lengthier post, disingenuously “congratulating” DeSantis on entering the race.

“I’d like to personally congratulate ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States,” Trump posted. “Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing. These Lowlifes & Misfits are far worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Currently, Trump and DeSantis lead the pack – with Trump currently out in front – in terms of the race for the GOP nomination to run for president; several other candidates who have thrown their hat in the ring – such as Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) – are currently trailing far behind in polling.