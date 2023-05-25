Port Charlotte Home Invasion Leaves One Suspect Dead, One In Critical Condition, Two In Custody

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, four individuals ranging from age 17 to 32 were involved in the brazen invasion of the residence. One suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another suspect is currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – In the late hours of Wednesday, May 24th, just before 11 pm, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a home invasion in the 22000 block of Beverly Avenue. Within moments, deputies were on the scene where they observed a wounded male laying in the road on Felton Avenue.

Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts of our law enforcement personnel, two suspects have been apprehended after fleeing in a silver vehicle, and taken into custody without incident. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

During the commission of the crime, two dogs were struck by gunfire and were transported to a local animal hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, one of the dogs has succumbed to those injuries.

This investigation is currently in its preliminary stages, with charges forthcoming as Charlotte County Sheriff’s gather further information and evidence. Investigators are currently processing multiple crime scenes in relation to this incident and are expected to remain in the area throughout the day.

We reassure our community that we are actively investigating this incident and will provide further updates as additional information becomes available. We encourage anyone with information pertaining to this incident or any other criminal activities within our jurisdiction to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101, through our free mobile app, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office