Poll Reveals Two-Thirds of Voters – Including 41 Percent of Dems – Think Biden Too Old for Second Term

The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, indicates that 65 percent of registered voters believe that President Joe Biden, 80, cannot be effective as the nation’s Commander-in-Chief if successfully elected to a second term. File photo: Marlin360, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new poll reveals that President Joe Biden’s age is a growing concern for many Americans heading into the 2024 elections, with two-thirds of respondents – including a majority of Democrats – indicating that they believe he is too old to serve a second term.

The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, indicates that 65 percent of registered voters believe that Biden, 80, cannot be effective as the nation’s Commander-in-Chief if successfully elected to a second term.

Among that number, a whopping 90 percent of voters who identify as Republican believe that Biden’s age is too advanced to continue serving as president; 69 percent of voters who identify as Independent also hold the same view that the president is too elderly.

More than half, 65 percent, of voters said they think Biden, 80, is too old for a second term. At 76, Trump is just a few years younger than Biden, but 59 percent of respondents said they think Trump isn’t too old for another term. https://t.co/iS76Barkvv — The Hill (@thehill) May 24, 2023

In contrast, 57 percent of voters who identify as Democratic believe that Biden is still young enough to be an effective president if reelected, contrasted by 41 percent of Democrats who feel he is too old to run for a second term.

In a head-to-head matchup with Biden’s main Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump, 85 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of Independents said that the real estate tycoon and reality TV star, 76, is not too old to serve an additional four years in the Oval Office if successfully reelected in 2024. The remaining 15 percent of GOP voters believe his age is indeed a concern, along with 39 percent of Independents.

As for Democrats, 51 percent said Trump is too old for a second go as president, as opposed to 42 percent who believe he is not.

As far as the favorability ratings of either candidate is concerned, the two are currently running nearly neck and neck; Biden is currently at 39 percent favorability and 54 percent unfavorability among voters, with 4 percent undecided. Meanwhile Trump is at 40 percent favorability and 56 percent unfavorability, with 2 percent undecided.

If reelected to office, Biden – who is currently the oldest president in history – would be 86 years old at the end of his second term.