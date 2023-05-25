Ocala Man Charged With Five Counts Of Sexual Assault On A Minor

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Randy Owens, 46, was located and charged with five counts of sexual assault on a minor.

OCALA, FL – On May 15, Ocala Police contacted a mother who wanted to report that her 16-year-old daughter may be involved in illegal sexual activity with Randy Owens, 46. Given the testimony of the mother, there was reasonable suspicion that Owens may have committed a sexual crime against a child. To add to the mother’s suspicion, she learned that Owens was arrested in April 2023, for contributing to a delinquency of a minor.

The victim’s testimony led to a comprehensive forensic interview at Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection. Combining the victim’s pre-interview statements, the forensic interview, and the previous arrest history of Owens, Detectives concluded that there exists sufficient probable cause for Owens’ arrest. On May 24, Owens was located and charged with five counts of sexual assault on a minor.

Reporting sexual abuse is incredibly difficult and takes immense courage to come forward and share one’s experiences with the police. The victim in this case demonstrated remarkable bravery by speaking out and helping to bring their abuser to justice. We encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, to please report it to law enforcement. – Ocala Police Department