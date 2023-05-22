California Man Fatally Struck by Car While Helping Baby Ducklings Cross the Street; Police Investigation Continuing

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

SACRAMENTO, CA – A California man was fatally struck and killed by a teenage motorist Thursday night while the Good Samaritan was helping a family of ducks and their baby ducklings cross a busy street.

The incident took place at Stanford Ranch Road and Park Drive in the city of Rocklin near Sacramento at approximately 8:00 p.m. According to a 12-year-old who had witnessed the accident, William Wimsatt, the man had stopped his car upon noticing the ducks crossing the road and got out to help keep them safe from traffic.

While sitting in his mother’s car, William took photos with his cell phone of the man – who has not yet been identified –directing the wayward waterfowl and later told local news media that onlookers applauded his kind actions.

“He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice,” William said. “He helped them get up over the curb because all the little baby duckies were having trouble and then he walked in front of our car.”

Tragically, after helping the ducks to safety, the man was suddenly struck and killed by a car that nobody saw coming.

“I didn’t see the car actually hit him. All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection. His shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car,” William said. “He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It’s not fair.”

The man’s children, who were waiting in his car, witnessed the horrific accident; William’s mother got out of her vehicle and quickly ran over to comfort them.

A heartfelt memorial consisting of flowers and rubber ducks has been set up on the corner where the animal lover died.

The 17-year-old female driver of the car that struck him remained at the scene and is currently not facing any charges. The police investigation of the incident is continuing.