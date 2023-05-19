U.S. Senator Introduces Two Pieces of Legislation Protecting Children, Taxpayers From Gender Experimentation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), introduced two pieces of legislation that would protect children and taxpayers from transgender surgeries. File photo: Mark Reinstein, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TOPEKA, KS – This week U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), who is a physician, introduced two pieces of legislation that would protect children and taxpayers from transgender surgeries. The two bills are titled the Protecting Children from Experimentation Act of 2023 and the End Taxpayer Funding of Gender Experimentation Act of 2023, respectively. The first bill would make it illegal for doctors to perform “gender transition procedures” on minors. The law would be punishable with prison time if violated. The second bill would ban federal funds from being used for transgender surgeries, according to an article at The Daily Caller.

Read the legislation HERE.

“Doctors must be prohibited from performing or assisting in child mutilation procedures,” Senator Marshall said. “Enough is enough. These procedures can cause severe and irreversible damage to children’s bodies and have long-term detrimental health risks. We must protect our kids and make sure American taxpayers aren’t footing the bill for these dangerous procedures.”

U.S. Representative Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) has introduced two versions of this legislation in the House.

“Across the country, vulnerable children are being exposed to radical gender transition ideology and pressured into going through invasive and irreversible medical procedures. Minors should not be making these permanent decisions as minors. Adults should not be pushing minor children and teens into irreversible decisions either. Let kids be kids and wait until adulthood to make a choice they likely wish they hadn’t as a child. Adults and the medical field shouldn’t be allowed to coerce this ‘woke’ agenda onto them when they should be their protectors. Adults need to realize that their coercion is abuse, and should face appropriate consequences,” LaMalfa said.

The head of the sex-change clinic at Children’s Minnesota hospital recently asserted that treating children for asthma and diabetes is no different than sex changes, also known as “gender affirming care.” The pediatrician leading the sex-change program acknowledges the hospital “treats” children as young as six. “Gender affirming care,” despite the innocuous phrasing, can include the intentional slicing and dicing of human bodies, according to The American Family Association.

A representative of the Gender and Sexuality Development Program at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) trained school faculty to advise them on how to support a kindergartner changing their gender, according to documents obtained through a public records request by the Daily Caller News Foundation. CHOP’s gender clinic has come under fire for providing children beginning at age eight with medical interventions such as puberty blockers.

What can you do? Tell congress to protect children from gender experimentation.

Sign a petition that goes to your state representative at The American Family Association website.

Kudos to elected officials Marshall and LaMalfa for defending and protecting minors from unscientific gender ideology, sterilization, castration, and mutilation surgeries (aka physical, psychological, social, cultural trauma).

A report by Do No Harm showed that the United States is the “most permissive country” for legal, medical gender transition of children.

“The American people need to understand how radical the United States has become regarding gender ideology,” Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, board chair of Do No Harm, told The Epoch Times in a previous report. “Our study documents the concerns expressed by many European nations about caring for children with gender dysphoria. We show how the concept of ‘gender-affirming care’ in the United States is harming many children.”

In addition, Do No Harm is providing model legislation, “The JUST FACTs Act” (The JUSTICE for Adolescent and Child Transitioners Act) to legislators in multiple states who want help navigating this challenging issue.