Dramatic Police Video Shows Cop, Gun Drawn, Clinging to Hood of Fleeing Suspect’s Car

Carroll Police Officer Patrick McCarty suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken vertebrae in his back; he was taken to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment and was released later the same day. Image credit: PoliceActivity / YouTube.

CARROLL, IA – Dramatic police dash and bodycam footage has been released of a 2021 traffic stop in Carroll, Iowa that went completely off the rails when a suspect with an active arrest warrant attempted to flee the scene, forcing an officer to cling to the escaping vehicle’s hood for his very life.

On March 5, 2021, Carroll Police Officer Patrick McCarty spotted a suspect wanted for arrest – Dennis Guider Jr., 29 – sitting in a passenger seat of a vehicle. McCarty then instigated a traffic stop at approximately 1:00 p.m. and informed Guider that he had an active warrant out of Illinois for a forgery case.

At that time McCarty Instructed Guider to get out of the vehicle; after some back and forth, Guider shoved the female driver out of the car and got behind the wheel in an attempt to escape the scene; the footage depicts McCarty standing in front of the vehicle with his weapon drawn, with Guider Ignoring the officer’s demands that he exit.

Instead, the suspect drove off, and the officer – as seen both through his own personal body camera and the dashcams of a second responding police vehicle – shockingly ended up on the hood as Guider attempted to make good on his escape. As he held on for dear life, McCarty can be seen pointing his firearm directly at the suspect and ordering him to stop multiple times, but he ultimately did not open fire.

Guider continued to drive away, reaching speeds up to 60 mph before striking a culvert, which threw McCarty from the vehicle. A second officer who was pursuing Guider broke off the chase to help the injured officer.

McCarty suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken vertebrae in his back; he was taken to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment and was released later the same day.

Guider soon ditched the car he was driving and stole a second one from a parking garage, and made his way to Chicago Heights, Illinois where he was later located by authorities and placed under arrest.

The suspect was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with the incident; he had also been wanted in Illinois for violating his parole on burglary and fraud charges, and was subsequently mandated by a judge to finish out the rest of his six-year sentence for those crimes as well.