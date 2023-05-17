Op-Ed: Channel 4’s Naked Education for Minors & Gender Ideology Insanity In The UK

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Channel 4’s Naked Education is a show where adults strip naked in front of adolescents. The so-called purpose is to teach minors how to accept their bodies. Image credit: Channel 4.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Recently, I read an article by journalist James Esses in The Spectator, a news magazine in Australia. Esses is also the co-founder of Thoughtful Therapists, a group of counselors, clinical psychologists and psychotherapists from across the UK and Ireland with a shared concern about the impact of gender identity ideology on children and young people.

By the time I finished penning this column, I had to drink a soda to settle my stomach – seriously.

Channel 4’s Naked Education is a show where adults strip naked in front of adolescents. The so-called purpose is to teach minors how to accept their bodies.

“Teen Talk” gathers together a group of teenagers and asks for their views on a particular aspect of body image, before a gentle re-education takes place at the hands of co-presenters Yinka Bokinni and Dr Alex George. Their unconventional, unforgettable teaching aid? A lineup of fully naked adults,” according to an article in rabid rag The Guardian.

Yes, the human body is absolutely amazing. But, in my professional and personal opinion the show desensitizes necessary body boundaries to prevent minors from being groomed, indoctrinated, and sexualized by perverts, predators, and pedophiles.

The focus of one episode in Naked Education was a joyful conversation between two biological females that identify as transgendered males who went under the cut for mutilation surgeries.

Folks, once again, illogical ‘gender-affirming’ is actually ‘gender-rejecting.’ The self-hatred for one’s own body is guided by an unstable brain. Moreover, a link can be drawn between body dysmorphia and gender dysphoria.

“I was born in the wrong body… I never connected to my body… I can’t live in this body,” proclaimed one of the female guests.

Another female with a double mastectomy and phalloplasty (the surgical creation of a penis) told viewers, “I’d always been a man and my body just hadn’t got the memo.”

Her new ‘penis’ is operated using an implanted erectile device, which must be pumped up using a saline solution stored in the abdomen and needs to be flushed out afterwards, the article notes. “I can still find my clitoris if I rummage under my testicles,” she said.

No human is born in the wrong body. And there is no transgender gene. Moreover, magic wands are make-believe. Morphing into another sex is a fairy tale fallacy. A female is always a female. A male is always a male. Biology is permanent.

Next, the two ladies stripped off to reveal their double mastectomy scars, both congratulating each other, Esses writes.

In another article in online news source Spiked, Esses discusses how the reality show Naked Attraction is “pushing trans lunacy.”

“Naked Attraction, a British TV show which has been running for seven years, features singletons choosing a prospective partner based solely on his or her naked body, which is revealed bit by bit. It is the very definition of gratuitous sexual objectification.”

One episode featured a biological man that transitioned into a woman. No longer is he a straight male – he is now a “pansexual female.” And we are told that he “wants to get naked on TV and show everyone.” He tells the audience he has to spend two hours per day to “stretch out” his new ‘vagina.’

Folks, the militant transgender cult movement is invading nations around the planet – not just the USA. And tragically, it’s the impressionable children and adolescents that are suffering the most.

Resources:

The two-part documentary “Transgressive: The Cult of Confusion,” which previously premiered on Fox Nation, featured the first-hand accounts of people who once believed they were the opposite sex and underwent experimental hormones and surgeries but have since detransitioned and reintegrated into their natal sex following immense regret and bodily harm. Offering a psychological perspective, Dr. Michael Bailey of Northwestern University delineated the three types of gender dysphoria: child onset gender dysphoria, autogynephilia and rapid onset gender dysphoria.

Transgendering Our Kids, a special report by Intercessors For America and seven ways to pray about it.

Book: “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by Miriam Grossman. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know. Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”