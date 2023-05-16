Sorority Sues University of Wyoming Over Trans Member Who Allegedly Has Erections Around Them; Staring While “Very Visibly Aroused”

The women are asking a judge to void Langford’s membership and to award unspecified damages. NY Post / Instagram / @baileyy.jayne

LARAMIE, WY – Seven women from the University of Wyoming’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority are suing their school because they say they have been made to “live in constant fear in our home” after the group was forced to accept a transgender woman into their group who regularly gets erections around them.

The sorority sisters have filed a lawsuit both against the university and Artemis Langford, 21, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound biological male who identifies as female that has been a member of their chapter since September 2022.

Langford – whom the sisters refer to by their “deadname” of “Terry Smith” and male pronouns in the lawsuit – was due to move in during the upcoming school year, but had regularly been coming over to the sorority house for meals and events since joining the chapter last year.

The lawsuit claimed that on these occasions, Langford would often spend hours at a time staring at the women in the house without saying anything, often doing so while very visibly aroused in a sexual manner.

“One sorority member walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel. She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently,” the lawsuit alleges. “Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings. Other times, he has had a pillow in his lap.”

“Some girls live in constant fear in their home and our home is supposed to be a safe space,” said one of the plaintiffs, who was not identified by name. “It is seriously an only-female space. It is so different than living in the dorms, for instance, where men and women can commingle on the floors. That is not the case in a sorority house. We share just a couple of main bathrooms on the upstairs floor.”

The plaintiffs also claim that the national Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Langford placed pressure on the local chapter to change its rules to allow the trans student to become a member, accusations that sorority Executive Director Kari Kittrell Poole says are false.

The lawsuit seeks to end Langford’s Kappa Kappa Gamma membership, in addition to seeking unspecified damages.