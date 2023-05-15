Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
LocalOpinionsPolitics

Woke Mayors In Florida Join GLSEN’s Rise Up Campaign Against Legislation That Protects Children – Thumb Noses At DeSantis

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D. Share with new partner:   Share
62
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

LGBTQ
A celebration of the Riverside Pride parade. Jacksonville, Florida – November 20th 2022 File photo: Red Lemon, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – “Leaders from OrlandoMiami BeachTallahasseeGainesvilleHallandaleFort LauderdaleSt. Petersburg, and Tampa have signed the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) Rise Up pledge and released proclamations declaring their communities a safe and affirming place for LGBTQ+ Floridians,” according to a press release on GLSEN’s website.  

In other words, these mayors support special rights and extra rights for LGBTQ citizens while leaving other minority groups out in the cold. In my opinion using your own sexual orientation to give LGBTQ citizens special privileges is a conflict of interest for elected officials. Communities need to be safe for all residents. 

Mayors include: 

  • Buddy Dyer, Orlando 
  • Dan Gelber, Miami Beach 
  • Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale 
  • Harvey Ward, Gainesville 
  • Jane Castor, Tampa 
  • Joy Cooper, Hallandale 
  • John E. Daily, Tallahassee 
  • Kenneth Welch, St. Petersburg  
FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

“The Rise Up campaign also advocates for LGBTQ affirming books, resources and curriculum, as well as advocacy against anti-LGBTQ bills and rhetoric,” notes ABC News.  

So, gay porn books in public schools and libraries for young students is supported by these elected officials along with sex education for kindergarten kids. 

So, adult men (aka drag queens) twerking and jerking in thongs, pasties, wigs, and lipstick with children in the audience is encouraged by these elected officials. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

So, these mayors advocate for naked males to shower with females in locker rooms – even though the girls and women express anxiety and feeling unsafe. 

So, harmful hormone drugs along with sterilizing and castrating minors is endorsed by these elected officials. 

“In Fort Lauderdale, you can be who you are without fear of reproach,” said Fort Lauderdale Gay Mayor Dean Trantalis in a statement.  

Hmmm. Mayor Trantalis, have you funded any mental health programs or organizations for detransitioners in your city? Have you supported any detransitioners that have been rejected and threatened by LGBTQ and trans activists? Can detransitioners be who they are without fear of reproach?  

Trantalis approved a rainbow flag to be painted on a public street. Did he endorse a flag for other minorities or for tourists from other states or countries that visit sunny Florida? Did he ask the non-LGBTQ taxpayers for input? 

Related:  

It’s time for the sensible citizens of Florida to vote out the mayors that are against defending and protecting children. 

Get great content like this for your business website. Search engines love great sites with frequently updated information and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Blog Updates
Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category such as this one, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Melissa Martin, Ph.D. (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage