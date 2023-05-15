Op-Ed: Radical Equality Florida Bashes Parental Rights To Educate Their Own Children By Joining Spurious Lawsuit

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

EF is outraged over the new Parental Rights in Education law that empowers parents of students in kindergarten through third grade and gives control over how their children are educated and raised.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Equality Florida (EF) needs to change their name to “Equality for the LGBTQ Families and Students But Not For Other Parents and Other Students.”

EF joined a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis, the Florida State Board of Education, the individual members of the state BOE, outgoing Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran and multiple school districts named as defendants in the lawsuit, including the Manatee and Sarasota school districts, according to a recent report for News Channel 8.

Why? EF is outraged over the new Parental Rights in Education law that empowers parents of students in kindergarten through third grade and gives control over how their children are educated and raised. Teachers should not be endorsing gender identity and sexual orientation to younger students – that’s indoctrination.

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old.”

A previous release from the parents suing over the new law provided with a copy of the federal complaint challenging House Bill 1557 said the bill is an attempt by state lawmakers to “erase for an entire generation of Florida public school students the fact that LGBTQ people exist and have equal dignity.”

Okay, there’s the drama and the injured party card – as usual. Listen, I can hear the violins playing in the background. Accusing elected officials of wanting to wipeout LGBTQ students is over-the-top histrionics – and another fearmongering tactic.

Perhaps the members of EF would benefit from a class on emotional regulation. Throw in a bubble bath and a glass of warm milk.

Those suing say the law “places the Plaintiffs and countless others in danger” and “threatens school officials” of inclusivity, the article notes.

Argh. Hysterics and victimhood are rampant in the militant LGBTQ brigade. They demand full reign over LGBTQ issues in public school systems.

Well, guess what? Parents are the keepers of children – not the educators, counselors, coaches, or staff – and certainly not EF or Pride groups.

Let’s review:

Florida’s largest LGBTQ civil rights group EF issued a travel advisory for the state, backed by the Florida chapters of the NAACP and the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

That tactic is called revenge.

In a recent statement about live adult entertainment, EF surmised:

“The bill is unnecessary, as Florida law already prohibits exposing minors to shows considered sexually explicit or harmful. It is also inconsistent with existing law that gives parents the right to determine the suitability of content in television, movies, and video games. Drag art is not adult entertainment, and attempts to equate the two by right-wing politicians are about nothing more than stoking manufactured hysteria to feed the political ambitions of the governor.

Rational and responsible parents, elected officials, and citizens in Florida are standing up to Equality Florida to defend and protect minors.