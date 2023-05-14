Florida Gulfport Pride Advertises Drag Queen Performance for Outdoor Event on June 3 – Are Children Invited?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Front desk at Gay bar ‘Golden Dinosaurs’ in Downtown Gulfport Florida where Gulfport Pride will be celebrating on June 3, 2023, according to a piece in Paradise News. File photo: Anastasiia Shadrina, Shutter Stock, licensed.

GULFPORT, FL – Is Gulfport Pride thumbing their noses at Gov. Ron DeSantis? It appears so. The Florida bill (SB 1438), entitled “Protection of Children” seeks to block venues from admitting children to “any show, exhibition, or other presentation that is performed in front of a live audience and in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities,…lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”

Gulfport Florida Pride will be celebrating on June 3, 2023, according to a piece in Paradise News.

“Two stages will feature live entertainment all day: The North Stage will feature Solar Flair (10-11am), Laura Shepherd (11:30am-12:30pm), Mitch Rolling (1-2:30pm), No Label Drag Kings (3:30-4:30pm) and the final act will be announced shortly. On the South Stage you’ll find Greg Woodruff (10:30am-12:30pm), Janessa Brooks + Anna Fillaxus (1-2pm), Rum Syndicate (2:20-4:30pm). No Label Drag Kings (5-6pm) and the finale is a Dance Party with DJ Jayson (6-8pm).”

Hmmm. So far, no mention of any age requirements for the drag queen or drag king shows. Are minors invited?

According to Gulfport Pride’s application page, SIK Promotions, Inc. is a sole proprietorship that produces, promotes and manages themed fundraising festivals and events in the Tampa Bay, Pinellas County area of Florida for 501c3 and other not for profit organizations. “We are well known for our unique festivals, bringing interactive performers, live musicians, costume contests, themed vendors and free family fun to a growing number of communities in the Sunshine State…All of the festivals and events are family friendly…” (bold emphasis mine)

Ahem. Someone needs to tell SIK Promotions that drag queens and children do not mix in Florida.

Sidebar: Interesting – Budweiser is a sponsor of SIK Promotions via the website.

Per Gulfport Pride’s website the location is “All along Beach Blvd S in downtown Gulfport.” Visit their Facebook HERE and watch a video clip of the 2022 parade.

Drag Queen Entertainment

Drag queens Janessa Brooks and Anna Fillaxus will perform on the South stage.

Watch Fillaxus at Punky’s 3 years ago. “I was licked by Anna Fillaxus!” says a Facebook group.

See pics of Brooks mammoth fake breasts on his Facebook.

Ward III Representative Paul Ray is listed on the community partners/sponsor’s page. My question: Is it a conflict of interest for an elected official to sponsor a Pride event via his governance position? Or is he involved as a regular citizen?

Regardless, Ray is fully aware of the new legislation concerning inappropriate adult live entertainment with children in the audience.

