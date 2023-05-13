Militant Tampa Pride President Flips Middle Finger At “Protection of Children Act” & Gov. DeSantis

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A drag queen celebrating at a gay pride festival in Tampa, Fl. Tampa, Florida 05-22-2021. File photo: Caleb Kurtz, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TAMPA, FL – One segment of the radical LGBTQ crowd is a self-serving bunch of perverts who want access to minors for sexual gratification – that’s not only a fetish but a form of sexual child abuse.

My question: Why would any rational, reasonable, and responsible person fight against legislation that protects children from watching adult men twerk in thongs, pasties, and lipstick?

My answer: They wouldn’t.

According to the CDC, child sexual abuse refers to the involvement of a child (person less than 18 years old) in sexual activity that violates the laws or social taboos of society and that he/she:

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



does not fully comprehend

does not consent to or is unable to give informed consent to, or

is not developmentally prepared for and cannot give consent to

Another segment thinks sharing their naked bodies with the world is a civil right entitlement. Showing off your junk in public to other adults during Pride events is akin to exhibitionism. Keep the nudity and lewdness in your own bedroom, dark basement, or at private venues. That goes for drag queens (aka heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transexual males) and gay or straight men. Why are these males obsessed with sexualizing themselves at public LGBTQ events across the USA? Try gay resorts with optional clothing – and stay away from public streets and parks.

Related:

Tampa Pride

“Tampa Pride president Carrie West said that despite legislation that could ban drag queens at pride events across the state, Tampa Pride will continue planning for their tenth anniversary in 2024 – drag queens included,” according to a recent article at WUSF Public Media.

“What they’re trying to do, is trying to say, ‘don’t say gay,’ is ‘don’t have gays in the state of Florida. LGBT has no place in Florida.’ How wrong is that?” West said.

Once again, elected officials in Florida are NOT banning adult males in prom dresses from entertaining consenting adults in adult places. West is either misinformed, illiterate, ignorant, clueless, or he is twisting the language of the law to suit his own agenda.

Show me any bill proposal or law that proclaims the LGBTQ community is not wanted in Florida – you won’t find it. West is using the tactic of fearmongering to mislead the public. Albeit, he needs to review the classic story, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” In this case, it’s the Tampa Pride president that cried wolf.

It’s interesting how LGBTQ activists use the same mockingbird memo tactic by transferring the heat from themselves onto gun control, the waitresses at Hooters restaurants, and children’s beauty pageants. Er, it’s almost laughable nonlogic.

Sidebar: I refuse to eat at Hooters and I am against beauty pageants for younger children as well.

Others point to the history of Shakespeare’s plays or the film “Mrs. Doubtfire” as they criticize the “The Protection of Children Act” and try to rationalize and justify why children should be allowed at drag queen venues.

Sidebar: The character Mrs. Doubtfire didn’t twerk in a thong or pasties in front of his own children and he wasn’t a drag queen, pervert, or a child predator. He dressed as a female to spend time with his children due to a pending divorce.

According to another article in WUSF, “Pop icon Madonna, a vocal LGBTQ ally, is bringing her world tour to the Miami-Dade Arena with special guest, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner and comedian Bob the Drag Queen.”

Of course, nasty, narcissist Madonna is going to try to push the envelope – along with Hollyweird celebrities and depraved divas.

Via the article, West said the legislation is nothing more than “DeSantis cronies” pumping up the state governor for a presidential bid, and blames the under-30 crowd for not going to the polls.

Someone needs to tell West that the blame and shame game is lame. Sensible citizens have had enough of drag queen debauchery and transgender mania mockery in Florida cities and across the nation.

Related:

Let’s review: Until drag queens started targeting safe places and spaces for children – nobody cared what they did at bars, strip clubs, or adult settings. The solution is simple – leave the children alone. Stay out of schools, libraries, parades, churches, and any place where kids are hanging out.

West needs to wake up and smell the hairspray along with his morning coffee – because there’s a new sheriff in town – a governor that cares about kids. And the drag queen victim card is no longer viable.