Lifeguard Trainee in Florida Flashes Breasts At Public Pool: Bio Female Transitioning To Male

Via a report from Florida’s Voice, which spoke to individuals “familiar” with the incident, the woman’s bare breasts were in “clear view” of 50 children and parents. File photo: Brian P McGinnis, Shutter Stock, licensed.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The radical transgendered crowd either lack common sense, decency decorum, and manners or entitlement, degeneracy, or mental instability has taken their cell brains hostage – could be all the above.

“The Republican Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, Lenny Curry, is speaking out after a female lifeguard who claims to be a man exposed her breasts with children in the vicinity,” reports Breitbart in a recent article.

“Our parks and public pools are meant to be a place where families can feel safe to enjoy themselves. We shouldn’t force parents of young children to be caught in the crossfire of battles over wokeism,” Curry said.

According to reports, the incident — which involved a lifeguard trainee — occurred at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville. Via a report from Florida’s Voice, which spoke to individuals “familiar” with the incident, the woman’s bare breasts were in “clear view” of 50 children and parents. The woman, who claims to be a man, had not undergone a mastectomy.

The incident happened in a group of 21 lifeguard trainees, ranging from ages 15 and older.

“After consideration of the incident, I believe it is wrong for our public pools to be a place where Jacksonville families are forced to explain to their children why a person hired to protect public safety is exposing her breasts,” the mayor continued.

My questions: Is the individual going to be arrested for public indecency in front of minors? Was she kicked out of the lifeguard training program and banned from Jacksonville public pools? How old is she? Did the pool manager even contact the police? What are her consequences?

Kudos to Mayor Curry and other sensible elected officials in Florida that stand up to protect children.

My question: Will the public beaches and hotels in the Sunshine State see more nudity from trans-identifying individuals?