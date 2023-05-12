Is Transracialism A Mental Disorder, A Condition Caused By Childhood Trauma Or Poisonous Propaganda Via Liberal Lunacy?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Transgendered individuals are now diagnosed with “gender dysphoria,” according to the current Diagnostic Statistical Manual (DSM) by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), which means emotional stress related to gender identity. File photo: Tero Vesalainen, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The mind virus of the woke cancel culture continues to go deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole of unreality. Transgenderism to transableism to transracialism – there’s possibly a new mental health disorder in town.

Make-Believe Transgenderism

Transgendered individuals are now diagnosed with “gender dysphoria,” according to the current Diagnostic Statistical Manual (DSM) by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), which means emotional stress related to gender identity. “Gender identity disorder” had been listed as a mental disorder since the third edition of the DSM more than 20 years ago.

Being transgender is no longer classified as a mental illness by the World Health Organization, according to a 2018 article in USA Today. In the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), gender incongruence will now be classified as a sexual health condition. Gender incongruence is “characterized by a marked and persistent incongruence between an individual’s experienced gender and the assigned sex.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Folks, the hard science of biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics has been thrown under the bus by a segment of educated medical and psychiatric professionals that have joined the militant trans activist’s cult movement.

Transableism

In 2015, the New York Post reported on a disturbing story of a woman in North Carolina who blinded herself because “she felt she was meant to be blind.”

In the psychiatric world, Body Integrity Identity Disorder describes this condition, where people believe that they are meant to have a disability. This leads many to live a transable lifestyle, where either they simulate disability or intentionally become disabled, the article continued.

Is Transracialism A New Mental Condition?

Rachel Dolezal’s Story:

Rachel Dolezal, a biological White female passed as an African-American civil rights activist in Spokane, Washington, until her Caucasian parents outed her as white in 2015.

“In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World” is the title of her 2017 book.

Dolezal “describes the path that led her from being a child of white evangelical parents to an NAACP chapter president and respected educator and activist who identifies as Black. Along the way, she recounts the deep emotional bond she formed with her four adopted Black siblings, the sense of belonging she felt while living in Black communities in Jackson, Mississippi, and Washington, DC, and the experiences that have shaped her along the way.”

Chapter One is a window into Dolezal’s alleged childhood trauma perpetrated at the hands of her biological parents. Her story is a portrait of self-rejection because of her perception of parental rejection and horrendous abuse.

Akin to Michael Jackson’s attempt to escape into the skin of a White man, Dolezal tried to escape into the skin of a Black woman. Both reported childhood trauma caused by abusive parents.

Dolezal reveals a diagnosis of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. “Imagining I was a different person living in a different place was one of the few ways – drawing was another – that I could escape the oppressive environment I was raised in, and I could stay in the fantasy world as long as I possibly could,” she writes. “It was never long enough.”

“For me, Blackness is more than a set of racialized physical features. It involves acknowledging our common human ancestry with roots in Africa,” Dolezal explains in the epilogue of her memoir. She said she wasn’t just “masquerading” as a black woman — it was part of her identity.

“Just as a transgender person might be born male but identify as female, I wasn’t pretending to be something I wasn’t but expressing something I already was. I wasn’t passing as Black; I was Black, and there was no going back.”

Fast-forward: Dolezal goes by the Nigerian name Nkechi Amare Diallo. In 2020, she was the subject of the Netflix documentary, ‘The Rachel Divide.’ She also has her own YouTube channel and website.

According to a 2023 article in AXIOS, “Rachel Dolezal, the former president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington, joined Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs last week for the signing of an executive order that bans state agencies and contractors from practicing race-based hair discrimination.”

The Washington Examiner, in a 2023 article, discussed five White women who lied about their ancestry:

Raquel Evita Saraswati, the chief equity, inclusion, and culture officer of social justice organization American Friends Service Committee, claimed to be a woman of color of Latina, South Asian and Arab descent, but her mother told The Intercept she is not.

2021 in Breitbart: Transracialism – UK Teachers Union Members Allowed to Self-Identify as Black

2017 on Fox News: White Florida man says he now identifies as Filipino

My questions: What motivated and caused their pretense? What are the factors involved in creating another persona? Are they embracing victimhood, attention-seeking, or searching for a differing identity community?

A Racial Scammer

“Almost Black: The True Story of How I Got Into Medical School By Pretending to Be Black,” is a 2016 book by Vijay Jojo Chokal-Ingam. “Once upon a time, I was an ethically challenged, hard-partying Indian American frat boy enjoying my third year of college. That is until I realized I didn’t have the grades or test scores to get into medical school. Legitimately. Still, I was determined to be a doctor and discovered that affirmative action provided a loophole that might help. The only problem? I wasn’t a minority. So, I became one. I shaved my head, trimmed my long Indian eyelashes, and applied as an African American.”

Read sample chapters HERE.

Defense of Transracialism Fails

In 2017, Hypatia, a feminist-philosophy journal, published an article titled “In Defense of Transracialism” by Rebecca Tuvel, an assistant professor of philosophy at Rhodes College in Memphis, as part of its spring 2017 issue. The point of the article, as the title suggests, is to examine the question of what it would mean if some people really were “transracial,” meaning they identified as a race that didn’t line up with how society viewed them in light of their ancestry.

More specifically, Tuvel asked why society would accept the concept of transgenderism but not transracialism – the notion that a biological man could rightly and justifiably identify a woman but not that a white woman could identify as a black woman.

The article, which argues that changing one’s racial identity should be as acceptable as changing one’s gender identity, quickly elicited an “open letter” signed by hundreds of academics who demanded the journal retract the article. And in an unprecedented turn of events, the associate editors of the journal issued a long apology saying that the article should never have been published. Interestingly, the Editorial Board responded with its own statement in support of the author.

My question: Why haven’t the liberal loons (aka the Joe Biden administration, radical Democrats, Hollyweird celebrities, progressive pawns, asinine activists) and the mainstream mocking bird media jumped onboard the hocus-pocus transracial train?

Related:

My question: Is transracialism a new mental health disorder (akin to transgenderism) or a new cult movement that is dipping its tyrannical toe in the waters to test the temperature for a forthcoming radical revolt against race, ethnicity, and ancestry?

Stay tuned for more about the upside-down bizarre world of transgenderism, transableism, transracialism, transhumanism, and trans species.