Elon Musk Announces Former NBC Universal Ad Executive Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO 

FBI Twitter
Business tycoon Elon Musk had initially announced via a tweet on Thursday that he had hired a new CEO – and that he himself would be taking a reduced role at the company as a result – but declined to reveal their identity at that time.  File photo: Tada Images, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – South African business tycoon Elon Musk announced on Friday that he has named Linda Yaccarino, a former advertising executive for NBC Universal, as the new Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Twitter

Musk had initially announced via a tweet on Thursday that he had hired a new CEO – and that he himself would be taking a reduced role at the company as a result – but declined to reveal their identity at that time. 

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” he tweeted at 3:32 p.m. on Thursday. “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.” 

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Yaccarino, a graduate of Penn State who had been employed at NBC as the global chair for advertising and partnerships, announced her resignation from NBC Universal on Friday morning; shortly thereafter, Musk revealed her to be the new boss of the social media microblogging site. 

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” he tweeted. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.” 

The Tesla CEO and billionaire made headlines in early April 2022 when Musk purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter – the equivalent of 73.5 million shares or $2.89 billion – making him the platform’s largest shareholder. Later that month, Musk then made an offer to purchase Twitter outright for $44 billion, which the company accepted. 

At the time, Musk revealed his plans to take the publicly-traded company private and make it a “platform for free speech” by greatly toning down the platform’s extremely strict content moderation policies, promises he has for the most part made good on. 

John Colascione

John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS®, a group of digital media companies based in West Palm Beach, FL. He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on Internet businesses and related issues while covering other items of interest including breaking news and politics if and when time allows.

