LegalLocalPolitics

New Campaign for Florida Voters to Decide on Abortion Protections

By Trimmel Gomes Share with new partner:   Share
78
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Abortion
A woman holds a “Aborton is Health Care.” sign at the ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ protests defending abortion rights in Tampa, Florida – May 14, 2022. File photo: Fitzcrittle, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Arguing politicians should never be able to force a person to carry a pregnancy against their will, a coalition of abortion rights groups is now driving a petition to let Florida voters have their own say with a constitutional amendment in 2024.

The multimillion-dollar campaign comes after the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law, to prevent most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Kara Gross, legislative director for the ACLU of Florida, said the petition gives an individual the right to decide what’s best, without government interference.

“That the government will not interfere with the ability to have an abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health as determined by the health care provider,” Gross explained.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Fetal viability has generally been interpreted as about 24 weeks of pregnancy. Gross called on anyone interested to sign the petition, which needs close to 900,000 valid signatures by Feb. 1, and if it makes the ballot, the measure will need approval from 60% of voters to pass.

The coalition includes groups such as Planned Parenthood, Florida Rising and Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida working to put forward the time-consuming process of gathering petitions with just nine months to go.

Gross said the Legislature gave them no choice.

“The near total abortion ban puts Floridians at risk for their own health,” Gross contended. “Floridians want to be able to make these decisions for themselves, they want to be able to make these decisions with the people they love, and they trust and in consultation with their health care providers. “

Republicans in support of an abortion ban view the six-week limit as a compromise. Opponents and ballot supporters said they are working quickly to prevent the Republican-controlled Legislature from changing the 60% threshold to make it more difficult for the measure to pass.

Get great content like this for your business website. Search engines love great sites with frequently updated information and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Blog Updates
Trimmel Gomes

With more than 11 years as a radio and television newsman, Trimmel Gomes has traveled the world searching and covering stories while working for major news outlets like NPR, PBS and ABC. He is a regular contributor for the ABC affiliate in Florida's capital city appearing across various programming to break down the latest in politics from Florida, Georgia and Washington.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Trimmel Gomes (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage