Border Patrol Completely Overwhelmed as Migrant Crossings Hit Over 10,000 Per Day

US Customs and Border Protection agents during a meeting at Yuma Sector Headquarters. File photo: Rebekah Zemansky, Shutter Stock, licensed.

With the end of Title 42 looming, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have been completely overwhelmed by a record-breaking surge of illegal migrant crossings, with the agency making over 10,000 arrests on Wednesday, which represents the third day in a row that the crossings at the southern border reached at that number.

CBP have confirmed that they have approximately 26,000 migrants in federal custody; capacity across the southern border is about 19,000, and with the number of migrant crossings exceeding 10,000 a day since Monday, reports indicate that the agency is well over capacity in multiple sectors.

It has been said that the agency is desperately attempting to avoid overcrowding in their detention facilities, and to that end they are processing captured illegal migrants as quickly as possible. If CBP are unable to hold the migrants, authorities have noted that they have approved so-called “safe” mass street releases that could result in the largest number of migrants ever released into the country at one time in history.

The massive surge of illegal crossings at the border of this week comes as the Biden Administration is set to end the Title 42 public health order on Thursday.

Title 42 is a clause of the 1944 Public Health Services Law that the Trump Administration began using in March 2020 to rapidly expel migrants from the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic due to possible “introduction of communicable diseases.”

In response to the end of Title 42, the Biden admin has proclaimed that any migrants who enter the country illegally will be ineligible to claim asylum and will be deported; exceptions will be made in certain cases, officials say.