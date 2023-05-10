House Committee Claims Biden Family Tried to Hide Source of Millions Paid by Foreign Nationals

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

On Wednesday, Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed new evidence in Biden family’s influence peddling schemes. Image credit: Committee On Oversight and Accountability

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden family and its business associates have been accused by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee of receiving over $10 million from foreign nationals – via multiple companies that the family had created – while Joe Biden was Vice President during the Obama Administration. The House committee is alleging that some of this money may have been paid to the Biden family for the purpose of “influence peddling and business schemes,” reports say.

On Wednesday, Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) claimed in a memo that the Biden family had attempted to “conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies.”

As part of their investigation, the House committee had acquired thousands of records in response to subpoenas that they had issued to four different banks that were “tailored to specific individuals and companies that engaged in business activities with Biden family members and their business associates.”

The memo alleges that members of the Biden family and their business partners had created numerous limited liability companies throughout Joe Biden’s tenure as Vice President – mostly based out of Delaware and Washington D.C. – with the assistance of Rob Walker and James Gilliar, business partners of Hunter Biden.

“After assuming the vice presidency in 2009, records reveal Hunter Biden and his business associates formed at least 15 companies,” the memo said. “Bank records show the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ companies…while Joe Biden served as Vice President and after he left public office.”

“The Biden family used business associates’ companies to receive millions of dollars from foreign companies and received incremental payments over time to different bank accounts,” the memo continued. “In some instances, Biden associates would receive significant deposits from foreign sources into their bank accounts and then transfer smaller, incremental payments to Biden bank accounts. These complicated and seemingly unnecessary financial transactions appear to be a concerted effort to conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies.”

The memo goes on to allege that individuals and companies “with significant ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party” had assisted in hiding the source of the funds.

“The Biden family and associates’ activities in coordination with Chinese nationals and their corporate entities appear to be an attempt to engage in financial deception,” the memo said.

The House committee said that their Investigation is ongoing; the White House criticized the investigation as “evidence-free” and “politically motivated,” and President Biden himself has repeatedly claimed that he had never been involved in any of his son Hunter’s business dealings.

PRESS RELEASE: Comer Reveals New Evidence in Biden Family’s Influence Peddling Schemes https://oversight.house.gov/release/comer-reveals-new-evidence-in-biden-familys-influence-peddling-schemes%ef%bf%bc/

Read the second bank records memorandum here. The first memorandum can be found here.