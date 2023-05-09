LocalPoliticsReal Estate

DeSantis Signs Bill Prohibiting Chinese Citizens from Purchasing Property, Homes in Florida

DeSantis
DeSantis signed three bills on Monday; one of the bills bans Chinese nationals from buying land in Florida, except under the condition that they are either American citizens or permanent residents. Image credit: Ron DeSantis, @GovRonDeSantis – Twitter.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a series of bills into law on Monday that, among other things, prohibits Chinese citizens from purchasing property and homes within the state as a means to “counteract” what he said was “the malign influence of the Chinese Communist party.” 

DeSantis signed three bills on Monday; one of the bills bans Chinese nationals from buying land in Florida, except under the condition that they are either American citizens or permanent residents. A Chinese citizen with a non-tourist visa would only be allowed to purchase less than two acres of land, and that land must be located at least 5 miles away from any U.S. military installations. 

The bill places milder restrictions upon citizens from several other foreign countries as well. Russian, Iranian, Cuban, Syrian, North Korean and Venezuelan citizens are prohibited from buying land within 10 miles of military bases, but they are otherwise allowed to own property anywhere else in Florida. 

The other bills signed on Monday include one that a ban places ban on colleges and universities – and their employees – from accepting gifts “in their official capacities from a college or university based in a foreign country of concern.” 

The final bill signed by DeSantis prohibits state employees from downloading certain applications onto their government issued digital devices, including popular Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok.  

“Florida is taking action to stand against the United States’ greatest geopolitical threat – the Chinese Communist party,” DeSantis said. 

The bills signed on Monday are due to go into effect as of July 1, 2023. 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
