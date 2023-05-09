DeSantis Signs Bill Prohibiting Chinese Citizens from Purchasing Property, Homes in Florida

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

DeSantis signed three bills on Monday; one of the bills bans Chinese nationals from buying land in Florida, except under the condition that they are either American citizens or permanent residents. Image credit: Ron DeSantis, @GovRonDeSantis – Twitter.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a series of bills into law on Monday that, among other things, prohibits Chinese citizens from purchasing property and homes within the state as a means to “counteract” what he said was “the malign influence of the Chinese Communist party.”

DeSantis signed three bills on Monday; one of the bills bans Chinese nationals from buying land in Florida, except under the condition that they are either American citizens or permanent residents. A Chinese citizen with a non-tourist visa would only be allowed to purchase less than two acres of land, and that land must be located at least 5 miles away from any U.S. military installations.

The bill places milder restrictions upon citizens from several other foreign countries as well. Russian, Iranian, Cuban, Syrian, North Korean and Venezuelan citizens are prohibited from buying land within 10 miles of military bases, but they are otherwise allowed to own property anywhere else in Florida.

I signed the strongest legislation in the nation to stop the influence of the Chinese Communist Party. The legislation:

– Prohibits land purchases by the CCP

– Blocks access to CCP-linked apps on government and educational institution servers and devices

– Prevents the CCP from… pic.twitter.com/bDSMCjy0fZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 8, 2023

The other bills signed on Monday include one that a ban places ban on colleges and universities – and their employees – from accepting gifts “in their official capacities from a college or university based in a foreign country of concern.”

The final bill signed by DeSantis prohibits state employees from downloading certain applications onto their government issued digital devices, including popular Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok.

“Florida is taking action to stand against the United States’ greatest geopolitical threat – the Chinese Communist party,” DeSantis said.

The bills signed on Monday are due to go into effect as of July 1, 2023.