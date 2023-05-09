Biden’s Approval Rating Hits Record Low at 36 Percent, Currently Trailing Trump in Potential Rematch

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll, Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to a dismal 36 percent, with the President currently trailing former President Donald Trump – whom he could be potentially facing in a rematch for the White House in 2024 – by several percentage points.

As Biden ramps up his reelection campaign, the poll noted he faces substantial challenges going forward. Among the hurdles he will find laid before him in 2024 include his overall approval rating slipping to a new low, ever-increasing concern amongst the public over his mental acuity, and eroding support for him against the top Republican contenders for his presidency.

NEW POLL: President Trump did a much better job of handling the economy than Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/kJFYt3uiy2 — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) May 7, 2023

Biden’s current approval rating of 36 percent represents a significant dip from the 42 percent he had in February and represents a personal record low, beating out his previous lowest Post-ABC poll rating of 37 percent in early 2022.

Meanwhile, Biden’s disapproval rating is currently at 56 percent, 47 percent of which disapprove “strongly.”

CHUMLEY Trump would wipe floor with Biden – https://t.co/KoNPjyueTp – @washtimes Currently, Biden's approval stands at 36 percent. In February, it was six points higher. But in February, it was an all-time low. Run, Biden, run. — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 8, 2023

When it comes to the question of whom voters are most likely to cast their ballots for in 2024, Biden is currently trailing Trump. According to the poll, 44 percent of voting-age adults said that they would “definitely” or “probably” vote for Trump, in contrast to the 38 percent who said that they would “definitely” or “probably” vote for Biden. The remaining 18 percent were undecided.

And finally, the majority of respondents in the poll indicated that they believed Biden, at 80, is simply too old to continue serving as president.

“Today, 63 percent say he does not have the mental sharpness to serve effectively as president, up from 43 percent in 2020 and 54 percent a year ago,” the poll results said. “A similar 62 percent say Biden is not in good enough physical health to be effective.”