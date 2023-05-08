First Gas-Powered Cars and Stoves, Now Biden is Coming for Your Dishwashers; Part of Plan To Combat Climate Change

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Jennifer Granholm, the 16th United States secretary of energy, speaks during panel Non-proliferation, Nuclear Energy, and Climate Change at UN Headquarters. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration’s Department of Energy (DOE) has proposed new rules governing appliances that would drastically reduce the limits on the amount of water and energy that dishwashers would be allowed to utilize, the latest step in the government’s battle against climate change.

The DOE’s Proposal would mandate that dishwashers would only be permitted to utilize 3.2 gallons of water per cycle, a significant decrease from the current federal limit of 5 gallons. In addition, dishwasher manufacturers would be required to reduce the energy consumption of their appliances by approximately 30 percent going forward.

Biden admin's coordination with environmental groups to ban gas stoves under investigation by Cruz, Comer https://t.co/aHmNlVGc0M — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 2, 2023

The Biden DOE is also considering instituting similar measures against other household appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators, moves that manufacturers of these devices say would impact their performance.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



These changes – in addition to recently tightened car emission standards made in an effort to help push Americans into adopting electric vehicles – are part of President Joe Biden’s plan to combat climate change, according to the DOE.

“Collectively these energy efficiency actions…support President Biden’s ambitious clean energy agenda to combat the climate crisis,” the DOE said.

Gas stoves also appear to be on the Biden Admin’s chopping block, despite top Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stating that this is not true, even though the very state he represents – New York – instituted exactly such a ban last week.

“Nobody is taking away your gas stove,” Schumer said. “Shameless and desperate MAGA Republicans are showing us they will cook up any distraction to divert from real issues the American people want solved, like the debt ceiling.”

New York’s ban disallows gas stove hookups in newly-constructed small buildings as of 2025 and larger buildings by 2028.