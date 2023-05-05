Texas Rancher Says Illegal Migrants “Coming Through Our Property 24 Hours A Day, Seven Days A Week”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

A group of Guatemalan migrants crosses the Rio Bravo, the border of Mexico and the United States to try to ask political asylum. Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. File photo: David Peinado Romero, Shutter Stock, licensed.

A rancher in Texas has been highly critical of the administration of Joe Biden, saying that it has done almost nothing to improve the ongoing crisis at the border as the end of Title 42 rapidly approaches, which is sure to escalate illegal crossings at the border further once it comes to pass.

During an interview on Wednesday, Stephanie Canales said that the claims of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre – who recently was quoted as saying that illegal entries into the United States through the southern border were down by more than 90 percent – made her “want to laugh.”

“We have people coming through our property 24 hours a day, seven days a week now,” Canales said in response to Jean-Pierre’s claims. “And those of us that live down here every day that are dealing with this, it has not improved at all.”

Canales asserted that the Biden Admin is blatantly lying to the public about the severity of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border.

“It just continues to get worse. And I don’t care what lies they spew to the American people,” she said. “They are lies because it’s only gotten worse every day.”

Jean-Pierre was criticized on Monday after she reportedly implied that a program instituted by the Biden Admin that would deny asylum to those who illegally enter the country had been responsible for a huge drop in illegal border crossings.

However, Canales other ranchers in Texas claim that they are engaged in a “constant battle” with the migrants who are perpetually crossing through their property – both on foot and in vehicles – seemingly all day and all night, every day of the week.

“When they drive through our property, that’s fence damage. So we’re constantly repairing fences, we’re constantly replacing gates that they will blow through on their vehicles when they’re being chased by law enforcement,” she said. “We’ve also had to install cameras throughout our property…the cameras allow us to see who’s on our property at any given time, so then we can alert the patrol. But it’s come at a huge cost to us and it’s very, very frustrating. And no, we don’t feel safe at all.”