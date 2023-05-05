Op-Ed: Florida Democrats Go Bonkers After House Votes to Name Road After Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh, the conservative icon, radio legend, and conscience of the Republican Party, passed away at the age of 70 after battling Stage IV lung cancer. Image credit: Gage Skidmore

TALLAHASSEE, FL – I’m laughing myself silly. Folks, you’ve got to read journalist Rusty Weiss’ article at The Political Insider on the meltdown mania by the Lefty liberal mob over the naming of a road after Rush Limbaugh in the Sunshine State.

Limbaugh, the conservative icon, radio legend, and conscience of the Republican Party, passed away at the age of 70 after battling Stage IV lung cancer.

The bill (HB 21) designates the “portion of Cortez Boulevard between U.S. 41 and S.R. 50/50A in Hernando County” as “Rush Limbaugh Way.”

Representative Tyler Sirois (R) noted that Limbaugh was well known for having donated “millions of dollars in charity” and “passed away in Palm Beach of lung cancer.”

As noted in the article, Gov. DeSantis made a decision to lower flags to half-staff in honor of Limbaugh shortly after his passing in 2021, referring to him as “an absolute legend” and “a great person.” Listen to DeSantis on Twitter.

Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump at the State of the Union address in 2020.

And here come the progressive toddlers with their tantrums…

Representative Bruce Antone (D) said he had listened to Limbaugh during Operation Desert Storm and was appalled by the “feminazis” jokes and the “racist remarks.” He opined, “I’ve just got a real problem designating a road after a racist.”

Democrat, Representative Angie Nixon fumed. “The disrespect has to stop. I can’t believe that we are honoring a racist. That’s ridiculous in and of itself.”

Okay, somebody give the DEMS their sippy cups and blankets – nap time for grumpy liberals. And give them a photo of the Joe Biden mafia crime family for their wallets – that may provide some comfort. Maybe Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and George Soros can sing a soothing lullaby on Marxism in America.

HB 21, designating Rush Limbaugh Way passed the House by an 87–25 margin. It is expected to be signed by Gov. DeSantis.

I’ll bet Limbaugh is laughing himself silly, too.